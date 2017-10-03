Lufkin woman gets probation for stealing Rx pills from work

A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.

Chabritnee Stanton, 25, pleaded guilty in Judge Bob Inselmann's courtroom to a charge of third-degree diversion of a controlled substance.

Stanton was arrested in May after she was caught on surveillance putting a pill bottle in her smock pocket while she was working at a Lufkin pharmacy. Stanton eventually admitted to stealing several bottle of Hydrocodone and giving them to her boyfriend so that he could sell them on the streets.

If Stanton fails to pay restitution if she does not make her restitution payments in time.

