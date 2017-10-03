SFA colt named Breeder's trust Futurity Champion at Fort Worth horse show

Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.

Last week, in Fort Worth, Make Me Move, a solid paint-bred colt, was named reserve breeder's trust futurity champion and top 10 in the solid paint-bred weanling stallions class.

A colt called Remember the Name placed fifth in the same class.

Program leaders said success at the world show puts SFA on the map as contenders and breeders.

The horses are back at SFA and are now up for sale.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.