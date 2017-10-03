Lufkin's Malik Jackson picks up fifth offer

Despite verbally committing to the University of Houston, Lufkin's Malik Jackson is continuing to get attention.

The senior wide receiver announced on twitter that he was given an official offer by Tulane on Tuesday. The school marks the fifth offer that includes Houston (verbal commitment), Texas State, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State.

Over the past two season, Jackson has become a threat from the receiver spot as well as out of the backfield and on kickoff and punt returns. Jackson has 230 yards receiving and four touchdowns on the year. He has also rushed for two more touchdowns and over 120 yards.

Jackson and the pack continue district play Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium against state ranked The Woodlands High School.

