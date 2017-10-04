TxDOT: Wreck on State Highway 21 east of Nacogdoches slowing traffic

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a wreck in a work zone east of Nacogdoches on State Highway 21 is slowing traffic.

Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, sent out an alert at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

"Avoid the area or choose an alternate route until scene is clear," Oaks said. "Motorists traveling this area should prepare for delays."

