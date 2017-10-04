7 people associated with Deep East drug trafficking operating sentenced by federal judge

A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four people associated with a drug trafficking operation that was responsible for distributing more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties on Sept. 28.

On Sept. 28, U.S. District Judge Ron Clark sentenced Robert Deaton Jr., Rustin Grady, and Tyler Poindexter each to 10 years in a federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to federal court records. Allison Brown was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Earlier this summer, other people associated with the drug trafficking operating were sentenced as well.

Tiffany Stovall was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release on July 28. Back in June, a federal judge sentenced Terence Edwards to eight years of federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Clark sentenced Jon McNeely to 20 years in a federal prison on June 26. On March 23, McNeely pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute.

McNeely was a major methamphetamine trafficker in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties, according to information presented in court. His drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing over 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the area.

McNeely was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, 2016, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

“This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Nacogdoches Police Department, Lufkin Police Department, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office,” press release about McNeeley’s sentencing stated. “This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hable.”

