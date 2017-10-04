7 people associated with Deep East drug trafficking operating sentenced by federal judge

A life-threatening tractor accident that happened 20 years ago, continues to impact a Nacogdoches man.More >>
A life-threatening tractor accident that happened 20 years ago, continues to impact a Nacogdoches man.More >>
A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.More >>
A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.More >>
A Polk County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a Livingston home while the child’s mother was at work.More >>
A Polk County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a Livingston home while the child’s mother was at work.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 140 in Nacogdoches County in the wake of a multi-vehicle wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 140 in Nacogdoches County in the wake of a multi-vehicle wreck.More >>
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case against a man who was arrested on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case against a man who was arrested on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>