Livingston man accused of molesting 2 girls when he let them drive pickup indicted

Officers with the Alabama Coushata Tribe Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man on Aug. 6 in connection to allegations that he threw a machete at a woman during an argument, cut her with it during a struggle, and then put it against her throat.More >>
Officers with the Alabama Coushata Tribe Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man on Aug. 6 in connection to allegations that he threw a machete at a woman during an argument, cut her with it during a struggle, and then put it against her throat.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four years ago.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four years ago.More >>
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.More >>
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.More >>
A life-threatening tractor accident that happened 20 years ago, continues to impact a Nacogdoches man.More >>
A life-threatening tractor accident that happened 20 years ago, continues to impact a Nacogdoches man.More >>
A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.More >>
A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.More >>
A Polk County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a Livingston home while the child’s mother was at work.More >>
A Polk County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a Livingston home while the child’s mother was at work.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 140 in Nacogdoches County in the wake of a multi-vehicle wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 140 in Nacogdoches County in the wake of a multi-vehicle wreck.More >>
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case against a man who was arrested on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case against a man who was arrested on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>