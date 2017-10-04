Livingston man accused of molesting 2 girls when he let them drive pickup indicted

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four years ago.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four years ago.

Officers with the Alabama Coushata Tribe Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man on Aug. 6 in connection to allegations that he threw a machete at a woman during an argument, cut her with it during a struggle, and then put it against her throat.

Officers with the Alabama Coushata Tribe Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man on Aug. 6 in connection to allegations that he threw a machete at a woman during an argument, cut her with it during a struggle, and then put it against her throat.

A Polk County grand jury indicted a 68-year-old man in connection to allegations that he molested two girls when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup when it met last month.

According to the indictment list East Texas news obtained Wednesday, Eddie Strapps Jr., of Livingston, was indicted on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said that his office received a call on March 19 alleging that one or more girls had been sexually molested by their neighbor.

At that point, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division set up forensic interviews with the alleged victims at Childrenz Haven, Polk County’s Child Advocacy Center. During the interviews, the girls made outcries of sexual abuse, the press release stated.

Both children said that the abuse occurred when their neighbor, who was later identified as Strapps, let them sit in his lap and drive his truck in the Crystal Lakes Subdivision, the press release stated.

Strapps was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and taken to the Polk County Jail.

The following people were also indicted by the Polk County grand jury.

Charles Yeager, 71, of Livingston, was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four years ago.

Billy Ray Beene III, 41, of Livingston, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to allegations that he threw a machete at a woman during an argument, cut her with it during a struggle, and then put it against her throat.

Ronnie Floyd Reherd, 60, of Corrigan was indicted on two felony aggravated robbery charges. He is accused of robbing a Valero convenience store in Moscow twice - once on July 12 and another time on June 26.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.