Dallas-based company proposing nursing home to be built on Lufkin's Old Union Road

A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.

Cumulus Design has proposed a multi-building assisted living/nursing home facility in the 2100 block of Old Union Road. The Lufkin Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled two public hearings for the proposed zone change.

The two public hearings will be held in the council chambers in Lufkin City Hall at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and Oct. 17.

Zoning records show conceptual site plans include a 30,000 square foot building for medical facility offices, another 40,000 square foot building to residential nursing home and 27,000 square foot building for doctor's offices across 19 acres of land.

A Lufkin resident Joe Hemphill is not happy about the proposed plans. He said he and several residents in the area are affected by the changes.

"The traffic is really back sometime and its going to make the traffic worse. There's going to be more noise. there's going to be less privacy for everybody in this part of the neighborhood," Hemphill said.

Another resident said he's remaining neutral on the issue saying if the company can address his issues on light and noise, he' willing to cooperate. However, one resident, who's new to the area, is looking forward to the changes saying this will help to avoid the eye sore across his home.

However, for Hemphill it's the unknown that concerns his family.

"It's just preliminary. They don't know exactly what they are going to do. they just want to change the residential zoning to commercial but that leaves a lot of unknown they could build things that they don't want to build which could be possibly built later," Hemphill said.

Cumulus Design is based in Dallas.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.