TxDOT: Multi-vehicle wreck reported on US 259 north of Nacogdoches; all lanes blocked

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 140 in Nacogdoches County in the wake of a multi-vehicle wreck.

Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, sent out an alert about the wreck at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday.

"All lanes are closed at this time," Oaks said. "Reduce speed and prepare for delays until this accident clears."

