Polk County DA's Office drops case against man accused of stabbing friend in face

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case against a man who was arrested on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.

“That case has been dismissed due to an inability to locate the complaining witness,” said Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon.

Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said back in June that LPD officers were dispatched out to a home in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on June 1 in reference to a fight in progress involving two men and two women.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was bleeding from his head and neck areas, Parrish said. He added that officers noticed that several people there appeared to be intoxicated.

The man who was bleeding told the Livingston PD officers that he had gotten into a fight with Messec, his friend. The man told the officers that during the fight, Messec pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other man in the face, Parrish said.

According to Parrish, the victim told the Livingston PD officer that he, Messec, and the other people in the house had been drinking alcohol all day. The victim told police he and Messec got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight after Messec was verbally abusive to him and accused him of breaking into homes and stealing items, Parrish said.

Emergency personnel bandaged the victim’s wounds, but he refused to go to the hospital for further treatment, Parrish said. He said the victim’s injuries appeared to be superficial and not life threatening.

Messec had fled the scene when LPD officers got there, Parrish said.

Parrish said that the Livingston Police Department got a search warrant for the home Messec fled to and found the knife they believe he used in the assault. At that point, they got an arrest warrant for Messec and picked him up.

Messec was taken to the Polk County Jail after he was treated at a Livingston hospital for the minor injuries he suffered in the fight, Parrish said.

Three people were arrested at the scene of the alleged assault and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication.

