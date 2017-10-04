AC Lady Roadrunners look for rebound in 2017

Head Coach Byron Coleman is not one to make excuses. He knows his team last year could have been better than 15-16.

To fix the problem, Coleman admitted that injuries need to be cut down.

"We feel like we are going to be able to mix it up this year," Coleman said. "Yes injuries hurt us last year in the second half of the season. We feel like we will make a comeback this year."

The team grabbed the last playoff spot last year and Coleman knows it will be a long road this year as well with a stacked NJCAA Region 14.

"The league always starts with Trinity Valley," Coleman. "Trinity Valley is always the team that everybody is shooting for. I expect Panola to be really solid. I think they have more returners than anybody. They are going to be really tough. It will be a great league."

The team will start with a three-team scrimmage on October 14th in Dallas.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.