East Texas Teams shine at Lufkin's '2017 Lufkin Coke Classic'

5 Diboll-Girls 104 13 17 19 27 28 31 32
|Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC JV Boys
|=======================================================================
| Name Year School Finals Points
|=======================================================================
| 1 Greene, Garrett Hudson-Boys 19:16.00 1
| 2 Harvey, Patrick Hudson-Boys 19:16.00 2
| 3 Anderson, Jaxon Woden-Boys 19:26.00
| 4 Coligan, Cade Gary-Boys 19:29.00 3
| 5 Rodriquez, Leo Central-Boys 19:41.00 4
| 6 Diaz, Miguel Lufkin-Boys 19:42.00 5
| 7 Gonzalez, Christian Lufkin-Boys 19:45.00 6
| 8 Hernandez, Bryan Jasper-Boys 19:51.00 7
| 9 Morgan, Seth Hudson-Boys 19:58.00 8
| 10 Zamarrippa, Andy Central-Boys 20:13.00 9
| 11 Varnado, Eric Lufkin-Boys 20:19.00 10
| 12 Delacruz, Luis Central-Boys 20:21.00 11
| 13 Chacon, Isaac Lufkin-Boys 20:21.00 12
| 14 Acevedo, Saul Hudson-Boys 20:28.00 13
| 15 Trevino, Hector Hudson-Boys 20:29.00 14
| 16 Richardson, Cole Hudson-Boys 20:32.00 15
| 17 Dipple, Ronnie Hudson-Boys 20:43.00 16
| 18 Perez, Carlos Hudson-Boys 20:47.00
| 19 Cryan, Austin Hudson-Boys 20:47.00
| 20 Doyle, Cody Central-Boys 20:53.00 17
| 21 Reyes, Ethan Huntington-Boys 20:55.00 18
| 22 Rhames, Jason Huntington-Boys 20:56.00 19
| 23 Garza, Miguel Hudson-Boys 21:06.00
| 24 Meraz, Alex Central-Boys 21:10.00 20
| 25 Ecker, Ryan Gary-Boys 21:23.00 21
| 26 Rhames, Jarrett Huntington-Boys 21:24.00 22
| 27 Richardson, Dillon Huntington-Boys 21:27.00 23
| 28 Gonzalez, Jaime Lufkin-Boys 21:34.00 24
| 29 Robles, Brandon Gary-Boys 21:40.00 25
| 30 Humphrey, DJ Central-Boys 21:41.00 26
| 31 Layton, Jacob Central-Boys 21:42.00 27
| 32 McFarland, Jordan Hudson-Boys 21:46.00
| 33 Swain, Seth Central-Boys 21:52.00
| 34 Glover, Tristan Hudson-Boys 21:53.00
| 35 Stringer, Jeremiah Hudson-Boys 21:54.00
| 36 Llewellyn, Tyler Hudson-Boys 21:55.00
| 37 Mata, Cruz Jasper-Boys 22:02.00 28
| 38 Nguyen, Tai Hudson-Boys 22:08.00
| 39 Murphy, Dylan Huntington-Boys 22:12.00 29
| 40 Valladares, Isaac Hudson-Boys 22:18.00
| 41 Santana, Antonio Diboll-Boys 22:20.00
| 42 Bishop, Terry Hudson-Boys 22:21.00
| 43 Hafford, Nathan Jasper-Boys 22:23.00 30
| 44 Allain, Bryton Gary-Boys 22:24.00 31
| 45 Gilbert, Dakota Brookeland-Boys 22:25.00
| 46 Sanchez, Carlos Diboll-Boys 22:27.00
| 47 Taaffe, Alex Nacogdoches-Boys 22:32.00 32
| 48 Gilbert, Isaac Brookeland-Boys 22:38.00
| 49 Dwire, Reagan Hudson-Boys 22:39.00
| 50 Weeks, Nick Woden-Boys 22:56.00
| 51 Castro, Christian Nacogdoches-Boys 23:00.00 33
| 52 Montero, Chris Central-Boys 23:08.00
|....Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC JV Boys
| 53 Keely, Dillon Central-Boys 23:09.00
| 54 Sergio, Isaias Rivas Diboll-Boys 23:10.00
| 55 Duarte, Luis Jasper-Boys 23:12.00 34
| 56 Castro, Gustavo Nacogdoches-Boys 23:27.00 35
| 57 Escobedo, Carlos Hudson-Boys 23:33.00
| 58 De la Cruz, Juan Jasper-Boys 23:42.00 36
| 59 Enriquez, Suriel Diboll-Boys 23:57.00
| 60 Shelfo, Ben Central-Boys 24:02.00
| 61 Tamez, Chandler Hudson-Boys 24:08.00
| 62 Muchinson, Jason Central-Boys 24:19.00
| 63 Ransom, Ty Gary-Boys 24:21.00 37
| 64 Beckham, Dakota Gary-Boys 24:22.00 38
| 65 Herrera, Pedro Nacogdoches-Boys 24:26.00 39
| 66 Trejo, Irving Nacogdoches-Boys 24:42.00 40
| 67 Gutierrez, Alfredo Nacogdoches-Boys 24:44.00 41
| 68 Pullin, Darrin Brookeland-Boys 24:44.00
| 69 Naumann, CJ Huntington-Boys 24:47.00 42
| 70 Santoya, Luis Central-Boys 24:49.00
| 71 Graybill, Jacob Huntington-Boys 25:04.00 43
| 72 Davis, Kaleb Lufkin-Boys 25:09.00 44
| 73 Aguillion, Oscar Wells-Boys 25:18.00
| 74 Draper, William Central-Boys 25:27.00
| 75 Zamarippa, Johnny Central-Boys 26:02.00
| 76 Dippel, Sean Hudson-Boys 26:22.00
| 77 Flores, Ethan Jasper-Boys 26:44.00 45
| 78 Sides, Landon Gary-Boys 26:45.00 46
| 79 Duarte, Jose Jasper-Boys 26:50.00 47
| 80 Runnels, Zach Central-Boys 27:21.00
| 81 Bell, Wyatt Woodville-Boys 27:22.00
| 82 Dusek, Cameron Wells-Boys 27:27.00
| 83 McGuire, Dylan Wells-Boys 27:32.00
| 84 Carillo, Jonatan Woden-Boys 28:06.00
| 85 Martinez, Ruben Jasper-Boys 28:24.00
| 86 Manning, Dillion Wells-Boys 28:30.00
| 87 McQueen, Davion Jasper-Boys 28:35.00
| 88 Stephens, Brady Woodville-Boys 28:35.00
| 89 Polomares, Devion Woodville-Boys 28:35.00
| Team Scores
|=================================================================================
|Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9
|=================================================================================
| 1 Hudson-Boys 38 1 2 8 13 14 15 16
| Total Time: 1:39:27.00
| 2 Lufkin-Boys 57 5 6 10 12 24 44
|
|....Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC JV Boys
| 3 Central-Boys 61 4 9 11 17 20 26 27
| Total Time: 1:42:18.00
| 4 Huntington-Boys 111 18 19 22 23 29 42 43
| Total Time: 1:46:54.00
| 5 Gary-Boys 117 3 21 25 31 37 38 46
| Total Time: 1:49:17.00
| 6 Jasper-Boys 135 7 28 30 34 36 45 47
| Total Time: 1:51:10.00
| 7 Nacogdoches-Boys 179 32 33 35 39 40 41
|
|Event 3 Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
|=======================================================================
| Name Year School Finals Points
|=======================================================================
| 1 Johnson, Kaylee Central Heights- 13:01.00 1
|
| 2 Watts, Hadley Central Heights- 13:24.00 2
|
| 3 Vargas, Tiffany Hudson-Girls 13:29.00 3
|
| 4 McCarter, Salara Diboll-Girls 13:42.00 4
|
| 5 Ellisor, Emma Hudson-Girls 13:42.00 5
|
| 6 Carcano, Natasha Hudson-Girls 13:46.00 6
|
| 7 Lipscomb, Breanna Hudson-Girls 14:06.00 7
|
| 8 Torres, Karen New Summerfield- 14:07.00 8
|
| 9 Medina, Mildred Center-Girls 14:08.00 9
|
| 10 Gonzalez, Yaya Hudson-Girls 14:09.00 10
|
| 11 Davis, Emily Hudson-Girls 14:12.00 11
|
| 12 Jamison, Jazmine Hudson-Girls 14:13.00 12
|
| 13 Hadnot, Shalyn Huntington-Girls 14:20.00 13
|
| 14 Robinson, Claire Woodville-Girls 14:21.00 14
|
| 15 Humphries, Tamaar Huntington-Girls 14:21.00 15
|
| 16 Castilaw, Emily Central Heights- 14:23.00 16
|
| 17 Cox, Victoria Hudson-Girls 14:37.00
|
| 18 Thorton, Robin Hudson-Girls 14:45.00
|
| 19 Watkins, Briley Woden-Girls 14:51.00 17
|
| 20 Hason, Penelope Woodville-Girls 14:52.00 18
|
| 21 Alvarado, Jessica Center-Girls 14:56.00 19
|
| 22 Drewery, Emily Woden-Girls 15:03.00 20
|
| 23 Anstee, Kierra Onalaska-Girls 15:06.00
|
| 24 Palmer, Halee Huntington-Girls 15:10.00 21
|
| 25 Stewart, Alli Diboll-Girls 15:11.00 22
|
| 26 Bentley, Tessa Woden-Girls 15:12.00 23
|
| 27 Mijares, Klarisa Diboll-Girls 15:13.00 24
|
| 28 Miranda, Lesli Woodville-Girls 15:14.00 25
|
| 29 Taylor, Laura Woden-Girls 15:15.00 26
|
| 30 Lopez, Emila Hudson-Girls 15:15.00
|
| 31 Vazquez, Araceli Tenaha-Girls 15:18.00 27
|
| 32 Hernandez, Stephanie New Summerfield- 15:20.00 28
|
| 33 Dachelet, Malis Woden-Girls 15:21.00 29
|
| 34 Hodge, Jaiyah Garrison-Girls 15:22.00 30
|
| 35 Barry, Morgan Mt Enterprise-Girls 15:24.00
|
| 36 Morales, Angie Center-Girls 15:27.00 31
|
| 37 Castro, Arlet Alto-Girls 15:29.00
|
| 38 Hampton, Kemiah Central-Girls 15:30.00 32
|
| 39 Miranda, Yoselin Woodville-Girls 15:32.00 33
|
| 40 Womack, April Huntington-Girls 15:33.00 34
|
| 41 Barcenas, Adriana Center-Girls 15:35.00 35
|
| 42 Murray, Summer Chireno-Girls 15:35.00 36
|
| 43 Guerrero, Brandy Central-Girls 15:36.00 37
|
| 44 Bookman, Shamanique Goodrich-Girls 15:41.00
|
| 45 Glaze, Jonica Tenaha-Girls 15:46.00 38
|
| 46 Medina, Daniella Center-Girls 15:51.00 39
|
| 47 Durham, Katy Central Heights- 15:52.00 40
|
| 48 Persons, Emily Woodville-Girls 15:52.00 41
|
| 49 Flournoy, Jenna Huntington-Girls 15:56.00 42
|
| 50 Mayes, Taylor Huntington-Girls 15:56.00 43
|
| 51 Liles, Addie Central-Girls 16:03.00 44
|
| 52 Hernandez, Abigail New Summerfield- 16:03.00 45
|....Event 3 Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
| 53 Hight, Jadey Chireno-Girls 16:13.00 46
|
| 54 Cuarrenta, Carolyn Chireno-Girls 16:14.00 47
|
| 55 Walker, Armani Huntington-Girls 16:15.00 48
|
| 56 Cheshire, Sydney Tenaha-Girls 16:16.00 49
|
| 57 Hurtado, Cecilia Central-Girls 16:17.00 50
|
| 58 Sirmons, Brianna Woodville-Girls 16:18.00 51
|
| 59 Mondragon, Donna New Summerfield- 16:19.00 52
|
| 60 Debardelaben, Rebecca Central Heights- 16:23.00 53
|
| 61 Murphy, Lindsay Huntington-Girls 16:25.00
|
| 62 Pena, Chrislyn Joaquin-Girls 16:26.00 54
|
| 63 Bentely, Kaeili Woden-Girls 16:27.00 55
|
| 64 Bobo, Emily Central Heights- 16:27.00 56
|
| 65 Boyce, Ginny Onalaska-Girls 16:30.00
|
| 66 Rodriquez, Ana Joaquin-Girls 16:33.00 57
|
| 67 Jones, Allison Center-Girls 16:34.00 58
|
| 68 Rushing, Briana Chireno-Girls 16:36.00 59
|
| 69 Hernandez, Elizabeth Tenaha-Girls 16:42.00 60
|
| 70 Nichols, Summer Deweyville-Girls 16:44.00
|
| 71 Gates, Kaitlyn Central-Girls 16:48.00 61
|
| 72 Wright, Katie Central-Girls 16:51.00 62
|
| 73 Guerrero, Gabie New Summerfield- 16:52.00 63
|
| 74 Montoya, Samantha New Summerfield- 16:52.00 64
|
| 75 Castro, Jessica Diboll-Girls 16:56.00 65
|
| 76 Bravo, Stephanie New Summerfield- 16:58.00 66
|
| 77 Montoya, Paulina Diboll-Girls 17:10.00 67
|
| 78 Banner, Kayt Central Heights- 17:10.00 68
|
| 79 Humphries, Precious Huntington-Girls 17:11.00
|
| 80 Ibarra, Brissa Diboll-Girls 17:25.00 69
|
| 81 Briley, Madison Central-Girls 17:34.00 70
|
| 82 Lopez, Anesia Diboll-Girls 17:42.00 71
|
| 83 Brooks, Kalie Joaquin-Girls 17:57.00 72
|
| 84 Mooney, Lexie Chireno-Girls 17:59.00 73
|
| 85 Rangel, Janie New Summerfield- 18:00.00
|
| 86 Gill, Heidi Onalaska-Girls 18:00.00
|
| 87 Aguilar, Anayeli Tenaha-Girls 18:21.00 74
|
| 88 Hagel, Alizabeth Central Heights- 18:25.00
|
| 89 McCann, Ebbie Joaquin-Girls 18:30.00 75
|
| 90 Soto, Isabella Tenaha-Girls 19:06.00 76
|
| 91 Sherrod, Riley Joaquin-Girls 19:10.00 77
|
| 92 Mitchell, Maci Garrison-Girls 19:13.00 78
|
| 93 Ramos, Cristabel Diboll-Girls 19:43.00
|
| 94 Toner, Shelby Central Heights- 19:48.00
|
| 95 Rodriquez, Natalie Alto-Girls 20:03.00
|
| 96 Angel, Lizette Goodrich-Girls 20:04.00
|
| 97 Garcia, Madison Garrison-Girls 20:11.00 79
|
| 98 Castro, Zahita Alto-Girls 20:12.00
|
| 99 Edwards, Caroline Garrison-Girls 20:15.00 80
|
|100 Stinson, Makenzi Garrison-Girls 20:17.00 81
|
|101 Hedden, Alexis Pca-Girls 20:18.00
|
|102 Passmore, Brionna Goodrich-Girls 20:34.00
|
|103 Mendoza, Selena Tenaha-Girls 21:04.00 82
|
|104 Greusel, Laura Pca-Girls 21:08.00
|
|105 Shannon, Holli Deweyville-Girls 21:08.00
|
|106 Gomez, Yolanda Garrison-Girls 21:53.00 83
|
|107 Lawrence, Draven Garrison-Girls 22:34.00 84
|....Event 3 Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
|108 Rogers, Jaden Mt Enterprise-Girls 22:35.00
| Team Scores
|=================================================================================
|Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9
|=================================================================================
| 1 Hudson-Girls 31 3 5 6 7 10 11 12
|
|
| Total Time: 1:09:12.00
|
| 2 Central Heights-Girls 112 1 2 16 40 53 56 68
|
|
| Total Time: 1:13:03.00
|
| 3 Woden-Girls 115 17 20 23 26 29 55
|
|
|
| Total Time: 1:15:42.00
| 4 Huntington-Girls 125 13 15 21 34 42 43 48
|
|
| Total Time: 1:15:20.00
| 5 Woodville-Girls 131 14 18 25 33 41 51
|
|
|
| Total Time: 1:15:51.00
| 6 Center-Girls 133 9 19 31 35 39 58
|
|
|
| Total Time: 1:15:57.00
| 7 Diboll-Girls 182 4 22 24 65 67 69 71
|
|
| Total Time: 1:18:12.00
| Average: 15:38.40
| 8 New Summerfield-Girls 196 8 28 45 52 63 64 66
| Total Time: 1:18:41.00
| Average: 15:44.20
| 9 Central-Girls 224 32 37 44 50 61 62 70
| Total Time: 1:20:14.00
| Average: 16:02.80
| 10 Tenaha-Girls 248 27 38 49 60 74 76 82
| Total Time: 1:22:23.00
| Average: 16:28.60
| 11 Chireno-Girls 261 36 46 47 59 73
| Total Time: 1:22:37.00
| Average: 16:31.40
| 12 Joaquin-Girls 335 54 57 72 75 77
| Total Time: 1:28:36.00
| Average: 17:43.20
| 13 Garrison-Girls 348 30 78 79 80 81 83 84
|
| Average: 19:03.60
|Event 4 Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
|=======================================================================
| Name Year School Finals Points
|=======================================================================
| 1 Brignon, Luke Miller Grove-Boys 16:17.00 1
| 2 Serrano, Albert Miller Grove-Boys 16:37.00 2
| 3 Robertson, Kobe Miller Grove-Boys 16:51.00 3
| 4 Garzon, Isaih Goodrich-Boys 17:30.00 4
| 5 Sharp, Grant Miller Grove-Boys 17:40.00 5
| 6 Simmons, Brandon Huntington-Boys 17:41.00 6
| 7 Torres, Angel Woden-Boys 17:44.00 7
| 8 Ruiz, Isai Diboll-Boys 17:45.00 8
| 9 Garrett, Javorius Goodrich-Boys 17:50.00 9
| 10 Earp, Grant Miller Grove-Boys 17:51.00 10
| 11 Stroup, Sean Central Heights- 17:55.00 11
| 12 Boyce, William Onalaska-Boys 18:04.00 12
| 13 Pinkert, Ekzavior Onalaska-Boys 18:11.00 13
| 14 Brignon, Matt Miller Grove-Boys 18:12.00 14
| 15 Vasquez, Caleb Onalaska-Boys 18:21.00 15
| 16 Reynolds, Weston Huntington-Boys 18:21.00 16
| 17 Gentry, Kagan Huntington-Boys 18:23.00 17
| 18 Young, Conner Regents Academy- 18:30.00
| 19 Paxon, Nick Huntington-Boys 18:49.00 18
| 20 Luna, Trenton Woden-Boys 18:52.00 19
| 21 Jaton, Lakota Woodville-Boys 18:56.00 20
| 22 Acosta, Luis Woden-Boys 18:59.00 21
| 23 Gray, Reagan Chireno-Boys 19:01.00 22
| 24 Colgan, Fletcher Central Heights- 19:07.00 23
| 25 Hoya, Charlie Woden-Boys 19:15.00 24
| 26 Bunting, Michael Goodrich-Boys 19:28.00 25
| 27 Flores, Oscar Tenaha-Boys 19:30.00 26
| 28 Castro, Eustorgio Alto-Boys 19:33.00
| 29 Teer, Perrin Huntington-Boys 19:33.00 27
| 30 Arriaga, Jacob Onalaska-Boys 19:36.00 28
| 31 Dickerson, Parker Huntington-Boys 19:40.00 29
| 32 Flores, Eduardo Tenaha-Boys 19:44.00 30
| 33 Hernandez, Israel Wells-Boys 19:53.00 31
| 34 Barona, Irving Tenaha-Boys 19:54.00 32
| 35 Ransom, DJ Central Heights- 20:03.00 33
| 36 Valdez, Eric Diboll-Boys 20:03.00 34
| 37 Thompson, Dalton Huntington-Boys 20:09.00 35
| 38 Machuca, Alexis Goodrich-Boys 20:10.00 36
| 39 Luna, Alex Diboll-Boys 20:16.00 37
| 40 Garzon, Cristian Goodrich-Boys 20:16.00 38
| 41 Reyes, Joseph Huntington-Boys 20:19.00
| 42 Rico, Arturo Tenaha-Boys 20:25.00 39
| 43 Vinson, Pierce Huntington-Boys 20:28.00
| 44 Modisette, Reece Huntington-Boys 20:35.00
| 45 Gallant, Lance Woden-Boys 20:42.00 40
| 46 Zeleya, Jario Tenaha-Boys 20:46.00 41
| 47 McClain, Elija Central Heights- 20:59.00 42
| 48 Thomas, Nava Diboll-Boys 21:00.00 43
| 49 Rios, Efrain Diboll-Boys 21:00.00 44
| 50 Nava, Eric Diboll-Boys 21:02.00 45
| 51 Whatley, Colby Mt Enterpise-Boys 21:03.00
| 52 Flores, Alan Tenaha-Boys 21:07.00 46
|....Event 4 Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
| 53 Reyes, Edgar Pca-Boys 21:12.00
| 54 Shirley, Eli Woodville-Boys 21:22.00 47
| 55 Lucas, Gage Pca-Boys 21:27.00
| 56 Coutee, Tristan Diboll-Boys 21:30.00 48
| 57 Jolley, Jacob Central Heights- 21:34.00 49
| 58 Vazquez, Eric Tenaha-Boys 21:35.00 50
| 59 Rico, Justin Tenaha-Boys 21:45.00
| 60 Barr, Colby Central Heights- 21:48.00 51
| 61 Faircloth, Nathan Woodville-Boys 21:49.00 52
| 62 Long, Garrett Central Heights- 21:52.00 53
| 63 Garza, Trent Deweyville-Boys 21:53.00 54
| 64 Flores, Joaquin Goodrich-Boys 21:54.00 55
| 65 Eastwood, Kaden Pca-Boys 22:05.00
| 66 Saucedo, Josias Diboll-Boys 22:16.00
| 67 Hurtado, Irvin Diboll-Boys 22:26.00
| 68 Toner, Peyton Central Heights- 22:33.00
| 69 Baily, Creed Alto-Boys 22:38.00
| 70 Whittington, John Onalaska-Boys 22:43.00 56
| 71 Aguillion, Lanberto Wells-Boys 22:44.00 57
| 72 Goins, Dylon Onalaska-Boys 22:50.00 58
| 73 Bailey, Justin Joaquin-Boys 23:03.00
| 74 Moreau, Alex Woden-Boys 23:23.00 59
| 75 Butler, Zach Chireno-Boys 23:28.00 60
| 76 Wright, Levi Deweyville-Boys 23:36.00 61
| 77 Bowden, Levi Wells-Boys 23:37.00 62
| 78 Casner, Harold Onalaska-Boys 23:38.00 63
| 79 Dean, Sidney Alto-Boys 23:43.00
| 80 Aguillion, Gerardo Wells-Boys 23:45.00 64
| 81 Young, Kaden Woodville-Boys 24:01.00 65
| 82 Thompson, Austin Woodville-Boys 24:02.00 66
| 83 Kruk, Kellen Pca-Boys 24:18.00
| 84 Cougot, Seth Onalaska-Boys 24:25.00
| 85 Totino, Lane Deweyville-Boys 24:37.00 67
| 86 Grammer, Landon Wells-Boys 25:02.00 68
| 87 Ransom, Darian Central Heights- 25:02.00
| 88 Williams, Joey Deweyville-Boys 25:38.00 69
| 89 Jenkins, Jonathan Deweyville-Boys 26:10.00 70
| 90 Meteauer, Hunter Chireno-Boys 26:23.00 71
| 91 Garcia, Ramiro Garrison-Boys 26:57.00
| 92 Nichols, Andrew Garrison-Boys 26:58.00
| 93 Hagle, Wyatt Chireno-Boys 27:00.00 72
| 94 Zienko, Dusty Chireno-Boys 27:12.00 73
| 95 Coker, Kyle Deweyville-Boys 27:12.00 74
| 96 Johnson, Donavon Chireno-Boys 27:21.00 75
| 97 Webb, Trevor Diboll-Boys 27:36.00
|....Event 4 Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
| Team Scores
|=================================================================================
|
|
|
| Total Time: 1:25:16.00
| Average: 17:03.20
| 2 Huntington-Boys 84 6 16 17 18 27 29 35
| Total Time: 1:32:47.00
| Average: 18:33.40
| 3 Woden-Boys 111 7 19 21 24 40 59
| Total Time: 1:35:32.00
| Average: 19:06.40
| 4 Goodrich-Boys 112 4 9 25 36 38 55
| Total Time: 1:35:14.00
| Average: 19:02.80
| 5 Onalaska-Boys 124 12 13 15 28 56 58 63
| Total Time: 1:36:55.00
| Average: 19:23.00
| 6 Central Heights-Boys 158 11 23 33 42 49 51 53
| Total Time: 1:39:38.00
| Average: 19:55.60
| 7 Diboll-Boys 166 8 34 37 43 44 45 48
| Total Time: 1:40:04.00
| Average: 20:00.80
| 8 Tenaha-Boys 168 26 30 32 39 41 46 50
| Total Time: 1:40:19.00
| Average: 20:03.80
| 9 Woodville-Boys 250 20 47 52 65 66
| Total Time: 1:50:10.00
| Average: 22:02.00
| 10 Wells-Boys 282 31 57 62 64 68
| Total Time: 1:55:01.00
| Average: 23:00.20
| 11 Chireno-Boys 298 22 60 71 72 73 75
| Total Time: 2:03:04.00
| Average: 24:36.80
| 12 Deweyville-Boys 321 54 61 67 69 70 74
| Total Time: 2:01:54.00
| Average: 24:22.80
|Event 5 Girls 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Girls
|=======================================================================
| Name Year School Finals Points
|=======================================================================
| 1 Taylor, Rachel Tyler Heat-Girls 19:51.00
| 2 Niedrauer, Sarah Tyler Lee-Girls 20:43.00 1
| 3 Thompson, Anne Tyler Lee-Girls 21:12.00 2
| 4 Hamlin, Sarah Tyler Lee-Girls 21:47.00 3
| 5 Lofquist, Caroline Tyler Lee-Girls 21:56.00 4
| 6 Gutierrez, Veronica Nacogdoches-Girls 22:08.00 5
| 7 Ryther, Raquel Onalaska-Girls 22:21.00
| 8 Tilley, Zarreah Nacogdoches-Girls 22:59.00 6
| 9 Wegener, Isabella Tyler Lee-Girls 23:09.00 7
| 10 Dockery, Summer Tyler Lee-Girls 23:15.00 8
| 11 Trimble, Madilynn Tyler Lee-Girls 23:16.00 9
| 12 Meza, Florycel Nacogdoches-Girls 23:27.00 10
| 13 Tippit, Tyler Lufkin-Girls 23:27.00 11
| 14 Munoz, April Nacogdoches-Girls 23:49.00 12
| 15 Bradford, Gabriel Nacogdoches-Girls 24:00.00 13
| 16 Sanchez, Katerine Nacogdoches-Girls 24:22.00 14
| 17 Peralta, Saira Nacogdoches-Girls 24:27.00 15
| 18 Hernandez, Stephanie Lufkin-Girls 24:27.00 16
| 19 Mendoza, Martha Nacogdoches-Girls 24:31.00
| 20 Abdi-Omar, Sundus Nacogdoches-Girls 24:41.00
| 21 Pina, Alayana Nacogdoches-Girls 24:46.00
| 22 Macias, Nayelie Lufkin-Girls 24:51.00 17
| 23 Neal, Honor Tyler Lee-Girls 24:52.00
| 24 Dominquez, Anette Lufkin-Girls 25:04.00 18
| 25 Salinas-Mojarro, Jessica Tyler Lee-Girls 25:22.00
| 26 McClintock, Anna Tyler Lee-Girls 26:06.00
| 27 Gutierrez, Vanessa Nacogdoches-Girls 26:28.00
| 28 Rivera, Faith Tyler Lee-Girls 26:56.00
| 29 Martinez, Keila Lufkin-Girls 27:15.00 19
| 30 Beaulieu, Autumn Tyler Lee-Girls 27:15.00
| 31 Niedrauer, Chana Tyler Lee-Girls 27:30.00
| Team Scores
|=================================================================================
|
|
| 1 Tyler Lee-Girls 17 1 2 3 4 7 8 9
| Total Time: 1:48:47.00
| Average: 21:45.40
| 2 Nacogdoches-Girls 46 5 6 10 12 13 14 15
| Total Time: 1:56:23.00
| Average: 23:16.60
| 3 Lufkin-Girls 81 11 16 17 18 19
| Total Time: 2:05:04.00
| Average: 25:00.80
|Event 6 Boys 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Boys
|=======================================================================
| Name Year School Finals Points
|=======================================================================
| 1 Knight, Haftu Tyler Lee-Boys 15:51.00 1
| 2 Huerta, Alex Center-Boys 16:36.00 2
| 3 Brown, Alex Hudson-Boys 16:42.00 3
| 4 Knight, Nick Tyler Lee-Boys 16:43.00 4
| 5 Gipson, Jack Tyler Lee-Boys 16:44.00 5
| 6 Gonzalez, Jesus Center-Boys 16:47.00 6
| 7 DeJesus, Isaiah Lufkin-Boys 16:57.00 7
| 8 Garcia, Jacob Center-Boys 16:58.00 8
| 9 Huerta, Adrian Center-Boys 17:09.00 9
| 10 Hernandez, Adan Lufkin-Boys 17:09.00 10
| 11 Stephens, Rayce Central-Boys 17:21.00 11
| 12 Valdez, Tye Tyler Lee-Boys 17:21.00 12
| 13 Watters, Benjamin Tyler Lee-Boys 17:27.00 13
| 14 Alvarez, Jose Central-Boys 17:32.00 14
| 15 Valdez, Trestan Tyler Lee-Boys 17:35.00 15
| 16 Guerrero, Emmanuel Central-Boys 17:39.00 16
| 17 Buenrosto, Pedro Central-Boys 17:45.00 17
| 18 Garza, Jose Central-Boys 17:50.00 18
| 19 Randall, Zach Central-Boys 17:53.00 19
| 20 Williams, Clayton Central-Boys 17:54.00 20
| 21 Ford, Marcus Lufkin-Boys 17:58.00 21
| 22 Soto, Martin Center-Boys 18:01.00 22
| 23 Gutierrez, Jasiel Lufkin-Boys 18:03.00 23
| 24 Bustos, Jonathan Center-Boys 18:04.00 24
| 25 Rivas, Joshua Lufkin-Boys 18:13.00 25
| 26 Love, John Hudson-Boys 18:19.00 26
| 27 Asad, Alexander Tyler Lee-Boys 18:24.00 27
| 28 Meza, Ulices Nacogdoches-Boys 18:24.00 28
| 29 Escobedo, Ivan Lufkin-Boys 18:25.00 29
| 30 Orlov, Adam Hudson-Boys 18:28.00 30
| 31 Mohamed, Yasir Nacogdoches-Boys 18:36.00 31
| 32 Garcia, Ernesto Nacogdoches-Boys 18:38.00 32
| 33 Gomez, Troy Hudson-Boys 18:39.00 33
| 34 Bell, Braiden Central-Boys 18:42.00
| 35 Webb, Spencer Tyler Lee-Boys 18:43.00
| 36 Garrity, Robert Tyler Lee-Boys 18:44.00
| 37 Beaty, Trever Hudson-Boys 18:59.00 34
| 38 Delgado, Julio Tyler Lee-Boys 19:00.00
| 39 Barrera, Jose Tyler Lee-Boys 19:04.00
| 40 Watts, Marc Lufkin-Boys 19:22.00 35
| 41 Garay, Nery Nacogdoches-Boys 19:28.00 36
| 42 Alegria, Fernando Lufkin-Boys 19:32.00
| 43 Lizama, Marlon Nacogdoches-Boys 19:33.00 37
| 44 Guillemaud, Conner Hudson-Boys 19:51.00 38
| 45 Guardado, Allen Nacogdoches-Boys 19:52.00 39
| 46 Hadnot, D'Marcus Hudson-Boys 19:53.00 40
| 47 Venegas, David Nacogdoches-Boys 20:05.00 41
| 48 Mayo, Carson Tyler Lee-Boys 20:10.00
| 49 Kraemer, Andrew Lufkin-Boys 20:55.00
| 50 Clemmons, Hunter Tyler Lee-Boys 21:31.00
|....Event 6 Boys 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Boys
| Team Scores
|=================================================================================
|
|
| 1 Tyler Lee-Boys 35 1 4 5 12 13 15 27
| Total Time: 1:24:06.00
| Average: 16:49.20
| 2 Center-Boys 47 2 6 8 9 22 24
| Total Time: 1:25:31.00
| Average: 17:06.20
| 3 Central-Boys 76 11 14 16 17 18 19 20
| Total Time: 1:28:07.00
| Average: 17:37.40
| 4 Lufkin-Boys 86 7 10 21 23 25 29 35
| Total Time: 1:28:20.00
| Average: 17:40.00
| 5 Hudson-Boys 126 3 26 30 33 34 38 40
| Total Time: 1:31:07.00
| Average: 18:13.40
| 6 Nacogdoches-Boys 164 28 31 32 36 37 39 41
| Total Time: 1:34:39.00
| Average: 18:55.80
|