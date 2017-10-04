East Texas Teams shine at Lufkin's '2017 Lufkin Coke Classic' - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

East Texas Teams shine at Lufkin's '2017 Lufkin Coke Classic'

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Forty Schools hit the wooded landscape of the Lufkin High School Campus to compete in the 2017 Lufkin COke Classic Cross Country Meet.

The schools that competed were from all classifications for both boys and girls.

below are the results.

Event 1  Girls 3200 Meter Run CC JV Girls
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Moats, Rebekah               Hudson-Girls                      1
  2 Tucker, Chloe                Hudson-Girls                      2
  3 Mijares, Sylvia              Jasper-Girls                      3
  4 Briones, Zahina              Jasper-Girls                      4
  5 Jones, Josylin               Hudson-Girls                      5
  6 Rangel, Sara                 New Summerfield-                  6
  7 Dunn, Valerie                Hudson-Girls                      7
  8 Hoya, Morgan                 Woden-Girls
  9 Newsome, Aby                 Hudson-Girls                      8
 10 Alvarez, Alejandra           Nacogdoches-Girls                 9
 11 Hill, Emily                  Hudson-Girls                     10
 12 Benthall, Madison            Woodville-Girls
 13 Gonzales, Claudia            Jasper-Girls                     11
 14 Richards, Brittney           Jasper-Girls                     12
 15 Lopez, Bryanna               Diboll-Girls                     13
 16 Reyes, Marlene               Lufkin-Girls
 17 Abdi-Omar, Nimo              Nacogdoches-Girls                14
 18 Tolar, Allee                 Woodville-Girls
 19 Godina, Jasmine              Brookeland-Girls
 20 Lacy, Aubraysha              Hudson-Girls                     15
 21 Verrati, Lexi                Hudson-Girls
 22 Warner, Kayla                Hudson-Girls
 23 Stanley, Citlalli            Hudson-Girls
 24 Zavalla, Madison             New Summerfield-                 16
 25 Hernandez, Idalia            Lufkin-Girls
 26 Montoya, Julissa             Diboll-Girls                     17
 27 Richey, Kylee                Hudson-Girls
 28 Alonso-Isals, Denis          Nacogdoches-Girls                18
 29 Ochoa, Karina                Diboll-Girls                     19
 30 Morales, Esveidy             Nacogdoches-Girls                20
 31 Briney, Faith                Woodville-Girls
 32 Escalante, Elizabeth         Jasper-Girls                     21
 33 Rangel, Alejandra            New Summerfield-                 22
 34 Johnson, Savannah            Central-Girls
 35 Castro, Stacy                Nacogdoches-Girls                23
 36 Garrett, Lauren              Joaquin-Girls
 37 Meador, Makenna              Woden-Girls
 38 Guerrero, Adrianna           New Summerfield-                 24
 39 Suarez, Monse                New Summerfield-                 25
 40 Thomas, Brie                 Joaquin-Girls
 41 Santoyo, Ivonne              Nacogdoches-Girls                26
 42 Lopez, Delia                 Diboll-Girls                     27
 43 Castellanos, Jackie          Diboll-Girls                     28
 44 Suarez, Jasmine              New Summerfield-                 29
 45 Cilbert, Brittany            Brookeland-Girls
 46 Mason, Chloe                 Joaquin-Girls
 47 Luna, Monserrat              Nacogdoches-Girls                30
 48 Jimenez, April               Diboll-Girls                     31
 49 Dachelet, Joey               Woden-Girls
 50 Mendoza, Daniela             Nacogdoches-Girls
 51 Hollingsworth, Eternity      Central-Girls
 52 Espitia, Alexandria          Diboll-Girls                     32
53 Martinez-Olvera, Emilie      Nacogdoches-Girls
 54 Coleman, Cheyenne            Central-Girls
 55 Martin, Madison              Central-Girls
 56 Hadley, Callie               Woodville-Girls
 57 Harris, Madison              Woden-Girls
 58 Gonzales, Erika              Jasper-Girls                     33
 59 Menendez, Brenda             Diboll-Girls
 60 Patlan, Jennifer             Diboll-Girls
 61 Suratt, Renee                Joaquin-Girls
 62 Gonzalez, Carmen             Diboll-Girls
 63 Castro, Jessica              Diboll-Girls
 64 Peveto, Kalea                Brookeland-Girls
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Hudson-Girls                 23    1    2    5    7    8   10   15
   2 Jasper-Girls                 51    3    4   11   12   21   33
   3 Nacogdoches-Girls            84    9   14   18   20   23   26   30
   4 New Summerfield-Girls        93    6   16   22   24   25   29

  5 Diboll-Girls                104   13   17   19   27   28   31   32

Event 2  Boys 5k Run CC JV  Boys
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Greene, Garrett              Hudson-Boys           19:16.00    1
  2 Harvey, Patrick              Hudson-Boys           19:16.00    2
  3 Anderson, Jaxon              Woden-Boys            19:26.00
  4 Coligan, Cade                Gary-Boys             19:29.00    3
  5 Rodriquez, Leo               Central-Boys          19:41.00    4
  6 Diaz, Miguel                 Lufkin-Boys           19:42.00    5
  7 Gonzalez, Christian          Lufkin-Boys           19:45.00    6
  8 Hernandez, Bryan             Jasper-Boys           19:51.00    7
  9 Morgan, Seth                 Hudson-Boys           19:58.00    8
 10 Zamarrippa, Andy             Central-Boys          20:13.00    9
 11 Varnado, Eric                Lufkin-Boys           20:19.00   10
 12 Delacruz, Luis               Central-Boys          20:21.00   11
 13 Chacon, Isaac                Lufkin-Boys           20:21.00   12
 14 Acevedo, Saul                Hudson-Boys           20:28.00   13
 15 Trevino, Hector              Hudson-Boys           20:29.00   14
 16 Richardson, Cole             Hudson-Boys           20:32.00   15
 17 Dipple, Ronnie               Hudson-Boys           20:43.00   16
 18 Perez, Carlos                Hudson-Boys           20:47.00
 19 Cryan, Austin                Hudson-Boys           20:47.00
 20 Doyle, Cody                  Central-Boys          20:53.00   17
 21 Reyes, Ethan                 Huntington-Boys       20:55.00   18
 22 Rhames, Jason                Huntington-Boys       20:56.00   19
 23 Garza, Miguel                Hudson-Boys           21:06.00
 24 Meraz, Alex                  Central-Boys          21:10.00   20
 25 Ecker, Ryan                  Gary-Boys             21:23.00   21
 26 Rhames, Jarrett              Huntington-Boys       21:24.00   22
 27 Richardson, Dillon           Huntington-Boys       21:27.00   23
 28 Gonzalez, Jaime              Lufkin-Boys           21:34.00   24
 29 Robles, Brandon              Gary-Boys             21:40.00   25
 30 Humphrey, DJ                 Central-Boys          21:41.00   26
 31 Layton, Jacob                Central-Boys          21:42.00   27
 32 McFarland, Jordan            Hudson-Boys           21:46.00
 33 Swain, Seth                  Central-Boys          21:52.00
 34 Glover, Tristan              Hudson-Boys           21:53.00
 35 Stringer, Jeremiah           Hudson-Boys           21:54.00
 36 Llewellyn, Tyler             Hudson-Boys           21:55.00
 37 Mata, Cruz                   Jasper-Boys           22:02.00   28
 38 Nguyen, Tai                  Hudson-Boys           22:08.00
 39 Murphy, Dylan                Huntington-Boys       22:12.00   29
 40 Valladares, Isaac            Hudson-Boys           22:18.00
 41 Santana, Antonio             Diboll-Boys           22:20.00
 42 Bishop, Terry                Hudson-Boys           22:21.00
 43 Hafford, Nathan              Jasper-Boys           22:23.00   30
 44 Allain, Bryton               Gary-Boys             22:24.00   31
 45 Gilbert, Dakota              Brookeland-Boys       22:25.00
 46 Sanchez, Carlos              Diboll-Boys           22:27.00
 47 Taaffe, Alex                 Nacogdoches-Boys      22:32.00   32
 48 Gilbert, Isaac               Brookeland-Boys       22:38.00
 49 Dwire, Reagan                Hudson-Boys           22:39.00
 50 Weeks, Nick                  Woden-Boys            22:56.00
 51 Castro, Christian            Nacogdoches-Boys      23:00.00   33
 52 Montero, Chris               Central-Boys          23:08.00
....Event 2  Boys 5k Run CC JV  Boys
 53 Keely, Dillon                Central-Boys          23:09.00
 54 Sergio, Isaias Rivas         Diboll-Boys           23:10.00
 55 Duarte, Luis                 Jasper-Boys           23:12.00   34
 56 Castro, Gustavo              Nacogdoches-Boys      23:27.00   35
 57 Escobedo, Carlos             Hudson-Boys           23:33.00
 58 De la Cruz, Juan             Jasper-Boys           23:42.00   36
 59 Enriquez, Suriel             Diboll-Boys           23:57.00
 60 Shelfo, Ben                  Central-Boys          24:02.00
 61 Tamez, Chandler              Hudson-Boys           24:08.00
 62 Muchinson, Jason             Central-Boys          24:19.00
 63 Ransom, Ty                   Gary-Boys             24:21.00   37
 64 Beckham, Dakota              Gary-Boys             24:22.00   38
 65 Herrera, Pedro               Nacogdoches-Boys      24:26.00   39
 66 Trejo, Irving                Nacogdoches-Boys      24:42.00   40
 67 Gutierrez, Alfredo           Nacogdoches-Boys      24:44.00   41
 68 Pullin, Darrin               Brookeland-Boys       24:44.00
 69 Naumann, CJ                  Huntington-Boys       24:47.00   42
 70 Santoya, Luis                Central-Boys          24:49.00
 71 Graybill, Jacob              Huntington-Boys       25:04.00   43
 72 Davis, Kaleb                 Lufkin-Boys           25:09.00   44
 73 Aguillion, Oscar             Wells-Boys            25:18.00
 74 Draper, William              Central-Boys          25:27.00
 75 Zamarippa, Johnny            Central-Boys          26:02.00
 76 Dippel, Sean                 Hudson-Boys           26:22.00
 77 Flores, Ethan                Jasper-Boys           26:44.00   45
 78 Sides, Landon                Gary-Boys             26:45.00   46
 79 Duarte, Jose                 Jasper-Boys           26:50.00   47
 80 Runnels, Zach                Central-Boys          27:21.00
 81 Bell, Wyatt                  Woodville-Boys        27:22.00
 82 Dusek, Cameron               Wells-Boys            27:27.00
 83 McGuire, Dylan               Wells-Boys            27:32.00
 84 Carillo, Jonatan             Woden-Boys            28:06.00
 85 Martinez, Ruben              Jasper-Boys           28:24.00
 86 Manning, Dillion             Wells-Boys            28:30.00
 87 McQueen, Davion              Jasper-Boys           28:35.00
 88 Stephens, Brady              Woodville-Boys        28:35.00
 89 Polomares, Devion            Woodville-Boys        28:35.00
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Hudson-Boys                  38    1    2    8   13   14   15   16
      Total Time:  1:39:27.00
         Average:    19:53.40
   2 Lufkin-Boys                  57    5    6   10   12   24   44
      Total Time:  1:41:41.00
         Average:    20:20.20
....Event 2  Boys 5k Run CC JV  Boys
   3 Central-Boys                 61    4    9   11   17   20   26   27
      Total Time:  1:42:18.00
         Average:    20:27.60
   4 Huntington-Boys             111   18   19   22   23   29   42   43
      Total Time:  1:46:54.00
         Average:    21:22.80
   5 Gary-Boys                   117    3   21   25   31   37   38   46
      Total Time:  1:49:17.00
         Average:    21:51.40
   6 Jasper-Boys                 135    7   28   30   34   36   45   47
      Total Time:  1:51:10.00
         Average:    22:14.00
   7 Nacogdoches-Boys            179   32   33   35   39   40   41
      Total Time:  1:58:07.00

         Average:    23:37.40

Event 3  Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Johnson, Kaylee              Central Heights-      13:01.00    1
  2 Watts, Hadley                Central Heights-      13:24.00    2
  3 Vargas, Tiffany              Hudson-Girls          13:29.00    3
  4 McCarter, Salara             Diboll-Girls          13:42.00    4
  5 Ellisor, Emma                Hudson-Girls          13:42.00    5
  6 Carcano, Natasha             Hudson-Girls          13:46.00    6
  7 Lipscomb, Breanna            Hudson-Girls          14:06.00    7
  8 Torres, Karen                New Summerfield-      14:07.00    8
  9 Medina, Mildred              Center-Girls          14:08.00    9
 10 Gonzalez, Yaya               Hudson-Girls          14:09.00   10
 11 Davis, Emily                 Hudson-Girls          14:12.00   11
 12 Jamison, Jazmine             Hudson-Girls          14:13.00   12
 13 Hadnot, Shalyn               Huntington-Girls      14:20.00   13
 14 Robinson, Claire             Woodville-Girls       14:21.00   14
 15 Humphries, Tamaar            Huntington-Girls      14:21.00   15
 16 Castilaw, Emily              Central Heights-      14:23.00   16
 17 Cox, Victoria                Hudson-Girls          14:37.00
 18 Thorton, Robin               Hudson-Girls          14:45.00
 19 Watkins, Briley              Woden-Girls           14:51.00   17
 20 Hason, Penelope              Woodville-Girls       14:52.00   18
 21 Alvarado, Jessica            Center-Girls          14:56.00   19
 22 Drewery, Emily               Woden-Girls           15:03.00   20
 23 Anstee, Kierra               Onalaska-Girls        15:06.00
 24 Palmer, Halee                Huntington-Girls      15:10.00   21
 25 Stewart, Alli                Diboll-Girls          15:11.00   22
 26 Bentley, Tessa               Woden-Girls           15:12.00   23
 27 Mijares, Klarisa             Diboll-Girls          15:13.00   24
 28 Miranda, Lesli               Woodville-Girls       15:14.00   25
 29 Taylor, Laura                Woden-Girls           15:15.00   26
 30 Lopez, Emila                 Hudson-Girls          15:15.00
 31 Vazquez, Araceli             Tenaha-Girls          15:18.00   27
 32 Hernandez, Stephanie         New Summerfield-      15:20.00   28
 33 Dachelet, Malis              Woden-Girls           15:21.00   29
 34 Hodge, Jaiyah                Garrison-Girls        15:22.00   30
 35 Barry, Morgan                Mt Enterprise-Girls   15:24.00
 36 Morales, Angie               Center-Girls          15:27.00   31
 37 Castro, Arlet                Alto-Girls            15:29.00
 38 Hampton, Kemiah              Central-Girls         15:30.00   32
 39 Miranda, Yoselin             Woodville-Girls       15:32.00   33
 40 Womack, April                Huntington-Girls      15:33.00   34
 41 Barcenas, Adriana            Center-Girls          15:35.00   35
 42 Murray, Summer               Chireno-Girls         15:35.00   36
 43 Guerrero, Brandy             Central-Girls         15:36.00   37
 44 Bookman, Shamanique          Goodrich-Girls        15:41.00
 45 Glaze, Jonica                Tenaha-Girls          15:46.00   38
 46 Medina, Daniella             Center-Girls          15:51.00   39
 47 Durham, Katy                 Central Heights-      15:52.00   40
 48 Persons, Emily               Woodville-Girls       15:52.00   41
 49 Flournoy, Jenna              Huntington-Girls      15:56.00   42
 50 Mayes, Taylor                Huntington-Girls      15:56.00   43
 51 Liles, Addie                 Central-Girls         16:03.00   44
 52 Hernandez, Abigail           New Summerfield-      16:03.00   45
....Event 3  Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
 53 Hight, Jadey                 Chireno-Girls         16:13.00   46
 54 Cuarrenta, Carolyn           Chireno-Girls         16:14.00   47
 55 Walker, Armani               Huntington-Girls      16:15.00   48
 56 Cheshire, Sydney             Tenaha-Girls          16:16.00   49
 57 Hurtado, Cecilia             Central-Girls         16:17.00   50
 58 Sirmons, Brianna             Woodville-Girls       16:18.00   51
 59 Mondragon, Donna             New Summerfield-      16:19.00   52
 60 Debardelaben, Rebecca        Central Heights-      16:23.00   53
 61 Murphy, Lindsay              Huntington-Girls      16:25.00
 62 Pena, Chrislyn               Joaquin-Girls         16:26.00   54
 63 Bentely, Kaeili              Woden-Girls           16:27.00   55
 64 Bobo, Emily                  Central Heights-      16:27.00   56
 65 Boyce, Ginny                 Onalaska-Girls        16:30.00
 66 Rodriquez, Ana               Joaquin-Girls         16:33.00   57
 67 Jones, Allison               Center-Girls          16:34.00   58
 68 Rushing, Briana              Chireno-Girls         16:36.00   59
 69 Hernandez, Elizabeth         Tenaha-Girls          16:42.00   60
 70 Nichols, Summer              Deweyville-Girls      16:44.00
 71 Gates, Kaitlyn               Central-Girls         16:48.00   61
 72 Wright, Katie                Central-Girls         16:51.00   62
 73 Guerrero, Gabie              New Summerfield-      16:52.00   63
 74 Montoya, Samantha            New Summerfield-      16:52.00   64
 75 Castro, Jessica              Diboll-Girls          16:56.00   65
 76 Bravo, Stephanie             New Summerfield-      16:58.00   66
 77 Montoya, Paulina             Diboll-Girls          17:10.00   67
 78 Banner, Kayt                 Central Heights-      17:10.00   68
 79 Humphries, Precious          Huntington-Girls      17:11.00
 80 Ibarra, Brissa               Diboll-Girls          17:25.00   69
 81 Briley, Madison              Central-Girls         17:34.00   70
 82 Lopez, Anesia                Diboll-Girls          17:42.00   71
 83 Brooks, Kalie                Joaquin-Girls         17:57.00   72
 84 Mooney, Lexie                Chireno-Girls         17:59.00   73
 85 Rangel, Janie                New Summerfield-      18:00.00
 86 Gill, Heidi                  Onalaska-Girls        18:00.00
 87 Aguilar, Anayeli             Tenaha-Girls          18:21.00   74
 88 Hagel, Alizabeth             Central Heights-      18:25.00
 89 McCann, Ebbie                Joaquin-Girls         18:30.00   75
 90 Soto, Isabella               Tenaha-Girls          19:06.00   76
 91 Sherrod, Riley               Joaquin-Girls         19:10.00   77
 92 Mitchell, Maci               Garrison-Girls        19:13.00   78
 93 Ramos, Cristabel             Diboll-Girls          19:43.00
 94 Toner, Shelby                Central Heights-      19:48.00
 95 Rodriquez, Natalie           Alto-Girls            20:03.00
 96 Angel, Lizette               Goodrich-Girls        20:04.00
 97 Garcia, Madison              Garrison-Girls        20:11.00   79
 98 Castro, Zahita               Alto-Girls            20:12.00
 99 Edwards, Caroline            Garrison-Girls        20:15.00   80
100 Stinson, Makenzi             Garrison-Girls        20:17.00   81
101 Hedden, Alexis               Pca-Girls             20:18.00
102 Passmore, Brionna            Goodrich-Girls        20:34.00
103 Mendoza, Selena              Tenaha-Girls          21:04.00   82
104 Greusel, Laura               Pca-Girls             21:08.00
105 Shannon, Holli               Deweyville-Girls      21:08.00
106 Gomez, Yolanda               Garrison-Girls        21:53.00   83
107 Lawrence, Draven             Garrison-Girls        22:34.00   84
....Event 3  Girls 3200 Meter Run CC 1A-4A VG
108 Rogers, Jaden                Mt Enterprise-Girls   22:35.00
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Hudson-Girls                 31    3    5    6    7   10   11   12
      Total Time:  1:09:12.00
         Average:    13:50.40
   2 Central Heights-Girls       112    1    2   16   40   53   56   68
      Total Time:  1:13:03.00
         Average:    14:36.60
   3 Woden-Girls                 115   17   20   23   26   29   55
      Total Time:  1:15:42.00
         Average:    15:08.40
   4 Huntington-Girls            125   13   15   21   34   42   43   48
      Total Time:  1:15:20.00
         Average:    15:04.00
   5 Woodville-Girls             131   14   18   25   33   41   51
      Total Time:  1:15:51.00
         Average:    15:10.20
   6 Center-Girls                133    9   19   31   35   39   58
      Total Time:  1:15:57.00
         Average:    15:11.40
   7 Diboll-Girls                182    4   22   24   65   67   69   71
      Total Time:  1:18:12.00
         Average:    15:38.40
   8 New Summerfield-Girls       196    8   28   45   52   63   64   66
      Total Time:  1:18:41.00
         Average:    15:44.20
   9 Central-Girls               224   32   37   44   50   61   62   70
      Total Time:  1:20:14.00
         Average:    16:02.80
  10 Tenaha-Girls                248   27   38   49   60   74   76   82
      Total Time:  1:22:23.00
         Average:    16:28.60
  11 Chireno-Girls               261   36   46   47   59   73
      Total Time:  1:22:37.00
         Average:    16:31.40
  12 Joaquin-Girls               335   54   57   72   75   77
      Total Time:  1:28:36.00
         Average:    17:43.20
  13 Garrison-Girls              348   30   78   79   80   81   83   84
      Total Time:  1:35:18.00
         Average:    19:03.60
Event 4  Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Brignon, Luke                Miller Grove-Boys     16:17.00    1
  2 Serrano, Albert              Miller Grove-Boys     16:37.00    2
  3 Robertson, Kobe              Miller Grove-Boys     16:51.00    3
  4 Garzon, Isaih                Goodrich-Boys         17:30.00    4
  5 Sharp, Grant                 Miller Grove-Boys     17:40.00    5
  6 Simmons, Brandon             Huntington-Boys       17:41.00    6
  7 Torres, Angel                Woden-Boys            17:44.00    7
  8 Ruiz, Isai                   Diboll-Boys           17:45.00    8
  9 Garrett, Javorius            Goodrich-Boys         17:50.00    9
 10 Earp, Grant                  Miller Grove-Boys     17:51.00   10
 11 Stroup, Sean                 Central Heights-      17:55.00   11
 12 Boyce, William               Onalaska-Boys         18:04.00   12
 13 Pinkert, Ekzavior            Onalaska-Boys         18:11.00   13
 14 Brignon, Matt                Miller Grove-Boys     18:12.00   14
 15 Vasquez, Caleb               Onalaska-Boys         18:21.00   15
 16 Reynolds, Weston             Huntington-Boys       18:21.00   16
 17 Gentry, Kagan                Huntington-Boys       18:23.00   17
 18 Young, Conner                Regents Academy-      18:30.00
 19 Paxon, Nick                  Huntington-Boys       18:49.00   18
 20 Luna, Trenton                Woden-Boys            18:52.00   19
 21 Jaton, Lakota                Woodville-Boys        18:56.00   20
 22 Acosta, Luis                 Woden-Boys            18:59.00   21
 23 Gray, Reagan                 Chireno-Boys          19:01.00   22
 24 Colgan, Fletcher             Central Heights-      19:07.00   23
 25 Hoya, Charlie                Woden-Boys            19:15.00   24
 26 Bunting, Michael             Goodrich-Boys         19:28.00   25
 27 Flores, Oscar                Tenaha-Boys           19:30.00   26
 28 Castro, Eustorgio            Alto-Boys             19:33.00
 29 Teer, Perrin                 Huntington-Boys       19:33.00   27
 30 Arriaga, Jacob               Onalaska-Boys         19:36.00   28
 31 Dickerson, Parker            Huntington-Boys       19:40.00   29
 32 Flores, Eduardo              Tenaha-Boys           19:44.00   30
 33 Hernandez, Israel            Wells-Boys            19:53.00   31
 34 Barona, Irving               Tenaha-Boys           19:54.00   32
 35 Ransom, DJ                   Central Heights-      20:03.00   33
 36 Valdez, Eric                 Diboll-Boys           20:03.00   34
 37 Thompson, Dalton             Huntington-Boys       20:09.00   35
 38 Machuca, Alexis              Goodrich-Boys         20:10.00   36
 39 Luna, Alex                   Diboll-Boys           20:16.00   37
 40 Garzon, Cristian             Goodrich-Boys         20:16.00   38
 41 Reyes, Joseph                Huntington-Boys       20:19.00
 42 Rico, Arturo                 Tenaha-Boys           20:25.00   39
 43 Vinson, Pierce               Huntington-Boys       20:28.00
 44 Modisette, Reece             Huntington-Boys       20:35.00
 45 Gallant, Lance               Woden-Boys            20:42.00   40
 46 Zeleya, Jario                Tenaha-Boys           20:46.00   41
 47 McClain, Elija               Central Heights-      20:59.00   42
 48 Thomas, Nava                 Diboll-Boys           21:00.00   43
 49 Rios, Efrain                 Diboll-Boys           21:00.00   44
 50 Nava, Eric                   Diboll-Boys           21:02.00   45
 51 Whatley, Colby               Mt Enterpise-Boys     21:03.00
 52 Flores, Alan                 Tenaha-Boys           21:07.00   46
....Event 4  Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
 53 Reyes, Edgar                 Pca-Boys              21:12.00
 54 Shirley, Eli                 Woodville-Boys        21:22.00   47
 55 Lucas, Gage                  Pca-Boys              21:27.00
 56 Coutee, Tristan              Diboll-Boys           21:30.00   48
 57 Jolley, Jacob                Central Heights-      21:34.00   49
 58 Vazquez, Eric                Tenaha-Boys           21:35.00   50
 59 Rico, Justin                 Tenaha-Boys           21:45.00
 60 Barr, Colby                  Central Heights-      21:48.00   51
 61 Faircloth, Nathan            Woodville-Boys        21:49.00   52
 62 Long, Garrett                Central Heights-      21:52.00   53
 63 Garza, Trent                 Deweyville-Boys       21:53.00   54
 64 Flores, Joaquin              Goodrich-Boys         21:54.00   55
 65 Eastwood, Kaden              Pca-Boys              22:05.00
 66 Saucedo, Josias              Diboll-Boys           22:16.00
 67 Hurtado, Irvin               Diboll-Boys           22:26.00
 68 Toner, Peyton                Central Heights-      22:33.00
 69 Baily, Creed                 Alto-Boys             22:38.00
 70 Whittington, John            Onalaska-Boys         22:43.00   56
 71 Aguillion, Lanberto          Wells-Boys            22:44.00   57
 72 Goins, Dylon                 Onalaska-Boys         22:50.00   58
 73 Bailey, Justin               Joaquin-Boys          23:03.00
 74 Moreau, Alex                 Woden-Boys            23:23.00   59
 75 Butler, Zach                 Chireno-Boys          23:28.00   60
 76 Wright, Levi                 Deweyville-Boys       23:36.00   61
 77 Bowden, Levi                 Wells-Boys            23:37.00   62
 78 Casner, Harold               Onalaska-Boys         23:38.00   63
 79 Dean, Sidney                 Alto-Boys             23:43.00
 80 Aguillion, Gerardo           Wells-Boys            23:45.00   64
 81 Young, Kaden                 Woodville-Boys        24:01.00   65
 82 Thompson, Austin             Woodville-Boys        24:02.00   66
 83 Kruk, Kellen                 Pca-Boys              24:18.00
 84 Cougot, Seth                 Onalaska-Boys         24:25.00
 85 Totino, Lane                 Deweyville-Boys       24:37.00   67
 86 Grammer, Landon              Wells-Boys            25:02.00   68
 87 Ransom, Darian               Central Heights-      25:02.00
 88 Williams, Joey               Deweyville-Boys       25:38.00   69
 89 Jenkins, Jonathan            Deweyville-Boys       26:10.00   70
 90 Meteauer, Hunter             Chireno-Boys          26:23.00   71
 91 Garcia, Ramiro               Garrison-Boys         26:57.00
 92 Nichols, Andrew              Garrison-Boys         26:58.00
 93 Hagle, Wyatt                 Chireno-Boys          27:00.00   72
 94 Zienko, Dusty                Chireno-Boys          27:12.00   73
 95 Coker, Kyle                  Deweyville-Boys       27:12.00   74
 96 Johnson, Donavon             Chireno-Boys          27:21.00   75
 97 Webb, Trevor                 Diboll-Boys           27:36.00
....Event 4  Boys 5k Run CC 1A-4A VB
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Miller Grove-Boys            21    1    2    3    5   10   14
      Total Time:  1:25:16.00
         Average:    17:03.20
   2 Huntington-Boys              84    6   16   17   18   27   29   35
      Total Time:  1:32:47.00
         Average:    18:33.40
   3 Woden-Boys                  111    7   19   21   24   40   59
      Total Time:  1:35:32.00
         Average:    19:06.40
   4 Goodrich-Boys               112    4    9   25   36   38   55
      Total Time:  1:35:14.00
         Average:    19:02.80
   5 Onalaska-Boys               124   12   13   15   28   56   58   63
      Total Time:  1:36:55.00
         Average:    19:23.00
   6 Central Heights-Boys        158   11   23   33   42   49   51   53
      Total Time:  1:39:38.00
         Average:    19:55.60
   7 Diboll-Boys                 166    8   34   37   43   44   45   48
      Total Time:  1:40:04.00
         Average:    20:00.80
   8 Tenaha-Boys                 168   26   30   32   39   41   46   50
      Total Time:  1:40:19.00
         Average:    20:03.80
   9 Woodville-Boys              250   20   47   52   65   66
      Total Time:  1:50:10.00
         Average:    22:02.00
  10 Wells-Boys                  282   31   57   62   64   68
      Total Time:  1:55:01.00
         Average:    23:00.20
  11 Chireno-Boys                298   22   60   71   72   73   75
      Total Time:  2:03:04.00
         Average:    24:36.80
  12 Deweyville-Boys             321   54   61   67   69   70   74
      Total Time:  2:01:54.00
         Average:    24:22.80

Event 5  Girls 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Girls
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Taylor, Rachel               Tyler Heat-Girls      19:51.00
  2 Niedrauer, Sarah             Tyler Lee-Girls       20:43.00    1
  3 Thompson, Anne               Tyler Lee-Girls       21:12.00    2
  4 Hamlin, Sarah                Tyler Lee-Girls       21:47.00    3
  5 Lofquist, Caroline           Tyler Lee-Girls       21:56.00    4
  6 Gutierrez, Veronica          Nacogdoches-Girls     22:08.00    5
  7 Ryther, Raquel               Onalaska-Girls        22:21.00
  8 Tilley, Zarreah              Nacogdoches-Girls     22:59.00    6
  9 Wegener, Isabella            Tyler Lee-Girls       23:09.00    7
 10 Dockery, Summer              Tyler Lee-Girls       23:15.00    8
 11 Trimble, Madilynn            Tyler Lee-Girls       23:16.00    9
 12 Meza, Florycel               Nacogdoches-Girls     23:27.00   10
 13 Tippit, Tyler                Lufkin-Girls          23:27.00   11
 14 Munoz, April                 Nacogdoches-Girls     23:49.00   12
 15 Bradford, Gabriel            Nacogdoches-Girls     24:00.00   13
 16 Sanchez, Katerine            Nacogdoches-Girls     24:22.00   14
 17 Peralta, Saira               Nacogdoches-Girls     24:27.00   15
 18 Hernandez, Stephanie         Lufkin-Girls          24:27.00   16
 19 Mendoza, Martha              Nacogdoches-Girls     24:31.00
 20 Abdi-Omar, Sundus            Nacogdoches-Girls     24:41.00
 21 Pina, Alayana                Nacogdoches-Girls     24:46.00
 22 Macias, Nayelie              Lufkin-Girls          24:51.00   17
 23 Neal, Honor                  Tyler Lee-Girls       24:52.00
 24 Dominquez, Anette            Lufkin-Girls          25:04.00   18
 25 Salinas-Mojarro, Jessica     Tyler Lee-Girls       25:22.00
 26 McClintock, Anna             Tyler Lee-Girls       26:06.00
 27 Gutierrez, Vanessa           Nacogdoches-Girls     26:28.00
 28 Rivera, Faith                Tyler Lee-Girls       26:56.00
 29 Martinez, Keila              Lufkin-Girls          27:15.00   19
 30 Beaulieu, Autumn             Tyler Lee-Girls       27:15.00
 31 Niedrauer, Chana             Tyler Lee-Girls       27:30.00
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Tyler Lee-Girls              17    1    2    3    4    7    8    9
      Total Time:  1:48:47.00
         Average:    21:45.40
   2 Nacogdoches-Girls            46    5    6   10   12   13   14   15
      Total Time:  1:56:23.00
         Average:    23:16.60
   3 Lufkin-Girls                 81   11   16   17   18   19
      Total Time:  2:05:04.00
         Average:    25:00.80

Event 6  Boys 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Boys
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Knight, Haftu                Tyler Lee-Boys        15:51.00    1
  2 Huerta, Alex                 Center-Boys           16:36.00    2
  3 Brown, Alex                  Hudson-Boys           16:42.00    3
  4 Knight, Nick                 Tyler Lee-Boys        16:43.00    4
  5 Gipson, Jack                 Tyler Lee-Boys        16:44.00    5
  6 Gonzalez, Jesus              Center-Boys           16:47.00    6
  7 DeJesus, Isaiah              Lufkin-Boys           16:57.00    7
  8 Garcia, Jacob                Center-Boys           16:58.00    8
  9 Huerta, Adrian               Center-Boys           17:09.00    9
 10 Hernandez, Adan              Lufkin-Boys           17:09.00   10
 11 Stephens, Rayce              Central-Boys          17:21.00   11
 12 Valdez, Tye                  Tyler Lee-Boys        17:21.00   12
 13 Watters, Benjamin            Tyler Lee-Boys        17:27.00   13
 14 Alvarez, Jose                Central-Boys          17:32.00   14
 15 Valdez, Trestan              Tyler Lee-Boys        17:35.00   15
 16 Guerrero, Emmanuel           Central-Boys          17:39.00   16
 17 Buenrosto, Pedro             Central-Boys          17:45.00   17
 18 Garza, Jose                  Central-Boys          17:50.00   18
 19 Randall, Zach                Central-Boys          17:53.00   19
 20 Williams, Clayton            Central-Boys          17:54.00   20
 21 Ford, Marcus                 Lufkin-Boys           17:58.00   21
 22 Soto, Martin                 Center-Boys           18:01.00   22
 23 Gutierrez, Jasiel            Lufkin-Boys           18:03.00   23
 24 Bustos, Jonathan             Center-Boys           18:04.00   24
 25 Rivas, Joshua                Lufkin-Boys           18:13.00   25
 26 Love, John                   Hudson-Boys           18:19.00   26
 27 Asad, Alexander              Tyler Lee-Boys        18:24.00   27
 28 Meza, Ulices                 Nacogdoches-Boys      18:24.00   28
 29 Escobedo, Ivan               Lufkin-Boys           18:25.00   29
 30 Orlov, Adam                  Hudson-Boys           18:28.00   30
 31 Mohamed, Yasir               Nacogdoches-Boys      18:36.00   31
 32 Garcia, Ernesto              Nacogdoches-Boys      18:38.00   32
 33 Gomez, Troy                  Hudson-Boys           18:39.00   33
 34 Bell, Braiden                Central-Boys          18:42.00
 35 Webb, Spencer                Tyler Lee-Boys        18:43.00
 36 Garrity, Robert              Tyler Lee-Boys        18:44.00
 37 Beaty, Trever                Hudson-Boys           18:59.00   34
 38 Delgado, Julio               Tyler Lee-Boys        19:00.00
 39 Barrera, Jose                Tyler Lee-Boys        19:04.00
 40 Watts, Marc                  Lufkin-Boys           19:22.00   35
 41 Garay, Nery                  Nacogdoches-Boys      19:28.00   36
 42 Alegria, Fernando            Lufkin-Boys           19:32.00
 43 Lizama, Marlon               Nacogdoches-Boys      19:33.00   37
 44 Guillemaud, Conner           Hudson-Boys           19:51.00   38
 45 Guardado, Allen              Nacogdoches-Boys      19:52.00   39
 46 Hadnot, D'Marcus             Hudson-Boys           19:53.00   40
 47 Venegas, David               Nacogdoches-Boys      20:05.00   41
 48 Mayo, Carson                 Tyler Lee-Boys        20:10.00
 49 Kraemer, Andrew              Lufkin-Boys           20:55.00
 50 Clemmons, Hunter             Tyler Lee-Boys        21:31.00
....Event 6  Boys 5k Run CC 5A-6A Varsity Boys
                                   Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 Tyler Lee-Boys               35    1    4    5   12   13   15   27
      Total Time:  1:24:06.00
         Average:    16:49.20
   2 Center-Boys                  47    2    6    8    9   22   24
      Total Time:  1:25:31.00
         Average:    17:06.20
   3 Central-Boys                 76   11   14   16   17   18   19   20
      Total Time:  1:28:07.00
         Average:    17:37.40
   4 Lufkin-Boys                  86    7   10   21   23   25   29   35
      Total Time:  1:28:20.00
         Average:    17:40.00
   5 Hudson-Boys                 126    3   26   30   33   34   38   40
      Total Time:  1:31:07.00
         Average:    18:13.40
   6 Nacogdoches-Boys            164   28   31   32   36   37   39   41
      Total Time:  1:34:39.00
         Average:    18:55.80

