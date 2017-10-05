Man gets 60 years for sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman at Diboll apartment

An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Vidor man to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.

William Thomas Walley, 56, appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing.

Inselmann sentenced to Walley to 60 years each for two first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person. Walley will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time. As part of the sentence, Walley will be required to register as a sex offender.

Walley’s sentencing had originally been set for Sept. 25. However, Inselmann postponed the sentencing after Walley allegedly used a razor to cut himself on his forearms.

An Angelina County jury found Walley guilty of the charges back in August. After that, a pre-sentencing investigation was conducted. Walley was arrested in June of 2016.

According to an arrest affidavit, Walley's girlfriend helped set up the sexual encounters with the victim at Walley's apartment in Diboll. Janice Caswell, 63, of Newton, was arrested in connection to the alleged assaults and charged with sexual assault of a disabled person. She was brought back to Angelina County after she was arrested in Newton.

Back on Sept. 28, an Angelina County jury sentenced Caswell to 10 years of probation after they found her guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

As part of the sentence, Caswell will be required to serve 180 days in the Angelina County Jail. She is also forbidden to have any future contact with the victim, and she will be required to register as a sex offender.

