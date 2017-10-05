Wreck involving 18-wheeler blocks southbound lanes of west Nacogdoches loop

Nacogdoches police and HAZMAT crews found a mess on their hands following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon.

According to Nacogdoches Police Sgt. Logan Finch, one 18-wheeler was traveling south in the right lane of Loop 224 when he started slowing down to turn into County Road 802. Another 18-wheeler driving behind the first, did not slow down and veered into the next lane and hit a Mercedes car in the side, Finch said.

That rig then veered right and overturned with the load of oil containers spilling out.

A HAZMAT crew was called to the area and crews shut down the southbound lanes and diverted all traffic to the northbound lanes. The cleanup is expected to take a few hours, Finch said.

