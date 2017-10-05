Wreck involving 18-wheeler blocks southbound lanes of west Nacogdoches loop

The Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting that the southbound lanes of Northwest Loop 224 are blocked after a multi-vehicle wreck involving two 18-wheelers occurred on that stretch of road.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger.More >>
An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Vidor man to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.More >>
A life-threatening tractor accident that happened 20 years ago, continues to impact a Nacogdoches man.More >>
A new residential healthcare facility could be coming to Lufkin.More >>
