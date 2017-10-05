Polk County Sheriff's Office: Conroe man sent sex-related messages to 14-year-old girl

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger.

Joshua William Rucker, of Conroe, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony online solicitation of a minor charge. His bail amount has been set at $25,000.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible inline solicitation of a minor in Wednesday.

PCSO detectives conducted a sting operation and arrested Ricker as he arrived at the home of the 14-year-old girl.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.