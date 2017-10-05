Restaurant Report - Lufkin - 10/5/17

Brookshire Brothers #81 (Deli), 198 E. Main St., Zavalla: Six demerits for raw eggs should be stored below ready-to-eat food, clean front fountain drink nozzles.

Brookshire Brothers #81, 198 E. Main St., Zavalla: Six demerits for clean produce shelving and bananas must be stored six inches off the floor.

Gammis, 188 State Highway 147, Zavalla: Three demerits for hot hold.

Brookshire Brothers (Meat Market), 198 E. Main St., Zavalla: One demerit for general clean of walk-in cooler floor.

Texas Bible College, 3900 College Drive: One demerit for repair leak at fountain machine, repair any water-damaged baseboards, replace water-damaged ceiling tiles.

Bodacious BBQ, 521 S. Timberland Drive: No demerits.

Bar H Smokehouse, 550 Johnson, Zavalla: No demerits.

Coleman's, 188 State Highway 147, Zavalla: No demerits.

