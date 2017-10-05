Lufkin's annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Fall Festival will continue through weekend

The 56th annual Veteran of Foreign Wars Fall Festival is set to start Wednesday night, and it will continue through Sunday.

Earlier today, workers could be seen setting up a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, and many other rides. The family event will offer a variety of games, but despite all of the fun, the hard work and preparation has a purpose. Proceeds from the ticket sells will be used to give back to veterans.

The festival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Tammie Mosby, the president of the VFW Auxiliary, said that all proceeds will be used to give back to veterans.

"We give to different charities that you might have veterans go through like the Mosaic Center, Toys for Tots, and The Joseph House," Mosby said.

Mosby said that some of these veterans they serve range from people who served present day all the way back to World War II.

The festival is located at the VFW building: 1800 Ford Chapel Rd. in Lufkin.

