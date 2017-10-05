Playful pup searching for good family

When meeting a new person, Will was all smiles and tail wagging. Torion Johnson, at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, said that the one-year-old, Labrador retriever and border collie mix is an ideal pet.

"Very friendly," said Johnson. "Loves to be petted on. Walks well on a leash. He's just, the very calm type of dog that you wouldn't even expect."

Will seemed to know the perfect times to be calm and and energetic.

"He has the energy that, if it's a family of kids, he could get out there and play with them," Johnson said. "They can love on them and play with him for hours. They'll all be tired out by the end of the day."

This dog seemed so friendly that he probably never met a stranger..

"Giving him a chew toy, he probably will play with for hours," Johnson said. "I mean he can still have those tendencies of a puppy."

Will might have acted like a big puppy when it came to playing, but he kept himself under control when it counted.

"He has no problem keeping his focus on getting out the door, rather than wanting to speak to everybody," Johnson said.

An added bonus for this dog is that he was heartworm negative.

The Nacogdoches Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday and closed on the weekend.

