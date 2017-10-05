Woman accused of stealing Lufkin PD patrol unit arraigned - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Woman accused of stealing Lufkin PD patrol unit arraigned

By Khyati Patel, Multi-Media journalist
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A Pollok woman accused of stealing a Lufkin Police Department patrol unit in September and leading police on a chase caught on dashcam pleaded not guilty to all charges during her arraignment on Thursday.

Toscha Sponsler, 33, led officers on a 100 mph chase which ended in Zavalla.

The chase began in the parking lot of Ulta, where police were investigating a report of shoplifting. The chase stopped after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper intervened and made her lose control of the vehicle.

She's facing charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

