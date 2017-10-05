Jasper Police officer placed on administrative leave after sex assault of a child indictment

An officer with the Jasper Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a Sabine County grand jury indicted her on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.

According to a press release, the Jasper Police Department was notified on Sept. 28 that Lacie Danae Jackson, 24, had been indicted for sexual assault of a child. Because the city charter states that the council must approve employee terminations within the police department, Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall will be recommending that Jackson be fired from her position with the city.

Jackson was booked into the Sabine County Jail on a sexual assault of a child charge on Sept. 25. She has since posted a bail amount of $5,000 and has been released from the jail.

The press release stated that Jackson’s indictment was a violation of the Jasper Police Department’s Rules of Conduct.

The Texas Rangers contacted the Jasper Police Department on Aug. 23 and told Hall that Jackson was under investigation for an alleged incident that occurred in February of 2016 before Jackson started working for the department.

‘The alleged victim reported the alleged incident after the police department conducted it background investigation on Jackson, and the alleged incident therefore could not have been discovered during the background investigation,” the press release stated. “Upon notice of the Texas Ranger’ investigation, the police department immediately placed Officer Jackson on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The press release stated that the Jasper Police Department does not have any knowledge of the alleged incident or the investigation that was conducted by the Texas Rangers.

