Nacogdoches Dragons use bye week to prepare for district opener against Lindale

Despite the Dragons being off Friday night, head coach Bobby Reyes has the team busy this week.

"We will go through our normal week," Reyes said. "We were off Monday so our Tuesday is Monday and so on. The only difference is we will not have a game on Friday. When we get back in on Monday we will go to work on a more specific plan of what we are expecting from Lindale."

The Dragons will enter district play with a 1-4 record. The team knocked off Hallsville two weeks ago in Nacogdoches. The losses come to Kilgore, Lufkin, Tyler Lee and Gilmer. Reyes is not worried with playoffs being determined by district record.

"When you only have three starters back on offense, we got a brand new secondary and some new kids on defense that it is going to be growing pains," Reyes said. "We are getting better and by playing the teams we play and the competition we play i think it is going to help us. They are working and we haven't given up hope. We expect to be competitive. Our goal is to win the district and there is no reaosn why we couldn't go out and compete and have a chance to win the district."

The Dragons will face Lindale at home on Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

