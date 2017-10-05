Lufkin's Natasha Mack and Diamond Johnson settling in at AC

It has been a homecoming for one of the best high school basketball players to come out of Lufkin.

Two years ago, Lufkin's Natasha Mack was considered one of the top 100 recruits in the nation. Her play at Panther Gym got her attention from all over the nation. She would eventually sign with the University of Houston but she would never step on the court.

"I guess you can say I was burnt out on basketball but I got the opportunity from coach and I don't regret it," Mack said.

Thirteen year head coach Byron Coleman was more than willing to give her a chance.

"Getting Natasha back home will put a smile on any coach's face," Coleman said. "You got a really bright future and I think she can be an impact NCAA Div.I basketball player real soon."

She would also reunite with good friend and fellow Lufkin alum, Diamond Johnson.

"When I moved here I was intimidated by her because of how good she was. She became friends with my sister and I. We called ourselves triplets. We are really close. Having her here to play with me is awesome."

AND THE TWO PLAY OFF OF EACH OTHER, hoping to prove a serious threat to the teams that match up against this season.

"The best about her is her defense," Mack said. "She is hard to push off the blocks. She is hard to move. When she is guarding you oh you are going to know. "

"The best is her offense," Johnson said. I'm not a very good offensive player. We are very good on the court. We have high low moments. I can read her and she can read me. She is deffenently very strong offensivly. One of the greatest post players I have seen."

