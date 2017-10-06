Professional Keith Combs returns to Rayburn for 2nd annual charity tournament

Professional BASS angler and Huntington resident Keith Combs will be hosting a one day tournament tomorrow on his home lake that will give back to veterans and Hurricane Harvey victims.

The entry fee for each team is $200. The top team will win a 2018 Ranger Bass Boat, if there are at least 200 teams that sign up. Guaranteed prizes will be given out to the top 35 teams.

There will also be a free kids casting tournament for kids 10-18. The winner will take home an Old Town Predator MX Kayak and several pros from the BASS Pro Tour and the FLW tour will be on hand.

The event will feature raffle prizes. First prize is a stainless steel tackle cabinet full of products valued at $5000, 2nd prize is a Minn Kota Fortrex trolling motor valued at $1300, and 3rd prize is a GoPro camera valued at $400. You don't have to be present to win and remember 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit our veterans through Warrior's Weekend - Texas and also the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Tickets can be purchased at the Sam Rayburn Tackle Addict location or online at

More info here:

https://warriorsweekendtx.wordpress.com/raffle-field-of-honor-sponsorship/keith-combs-raffle-tickets/

The tournament will take place at Umphrey Pavalion on Lake Rayburn and will be limited to the first 300 paid entries.

To register go to [www.tackleaddict.com]www.tackleaddict.com.

