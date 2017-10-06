Lufkin PD: Man says he was scammed out of $8K by caller who said son needed bail money

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was scammed out of $8,000 who called him and said his son needed bail money.

According to the Lufkin Police Daily’s daily activity report, the complainant called the Lufkin Police Department and said that sometime between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, a man called him at his home on Sunset Blvd. and said that his son had been arrested in Austin for having 14 pounds of marijuana and needed bail money.

“The man sent the money FedEx but received a phone call asking for an additional $14,000 for a fine,” the report stated.

At that point, the victim got a phone call from his son, who is working out of the country, and he realized that he had been the victim of a scam.

If an arrest is made, it will prosecuted as state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

