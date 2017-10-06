Twig girdler bugs are invading yards of local Lufkin residents

Local Lufkin residents are having problems with a "tree eater."

They're called Twig Girdlers and are a particular pest for pecan, hickory, and several other hardwood trees. As the name implies these pesky beetles girdle at the twig and lay eggs.

The beetles don't bother older trees as much, but experts say they target the younger ones. Girdling often reduces the fruit production of pecan trees, which results in lower pecan yields. If you're having these problems, one expert suggests bug spray is not the solution.

Cary Sims said, " When folks notice the damage they often want to get outside and spray insecticide, but in this case the best way to control it is to simply pick up the branches that have been girdled and cut them," said Cary Sims, AgriLife ag extension Angelina County Sometimes they'll be attached, but many will be on the ground and by picking those up and removing the eggs for the next generation you can provide effective control."

Picking up twigs can reduce the pest in one or two seasons. Twig girdle season is every fall starting late September until the end of October.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.