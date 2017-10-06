Lufkin Special Response Team practices in abandoned house

The Special Response Team with the Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.

Sergeant Travis Strickland, the commander of the Special Response Team, explained, in a video posted to LPD's Facebook page why preparing for mass shootings and hostage situations are more effective in unknown areas.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be able to be able to get out here and do some pretty realistic scenario based training," Strickland said. "Any time we use the tower house or the sheriff's office range, or we use certain places that we train in all the time, the guys, they know the layout in their head. They know exactly what they're walking in on. Anytime I can get some that they've never been inside, that they've never seen before, it makes them have to go back to the basics and really hone their skills and practicing what they know how to do."

The Angelina and Neches River Authority provided the location, right off of John Reddit, near U.S. Highway 69. Operations manager Chris Key agreed with officer on why it's important.

"Any time that you can show people that are contemplating on committing any type of crime, it lets them know that, hey, they are prepared and they are able to handle these types of situations," Key said.

Both Key and Strickland said that they feel like the lack of high-risk emergency calls in the area shouldn't mean that practices are unnecessary.

"Every day you don't have a hostage barricade subject," Strickland said. "Every day you don't have an active shooter event. Every day you don't have some of these situations, but we like to train for all of these situations, as much as possible."

"Any time that our officers are in harms way, or any first responders are in harms way, it's always good to be prepared, as best they can," Key said. "And, this just gives them the best opportunity to be prepared for those emergency responses when they arise."

According to Jessica Pebsworth with the Lufkin Police Department, the video was posted on Facebook to show the community the amount of effort the Special Response team puts forth to do their job.

