Nacogdoches Public library urging people to read 'True Grit' as part of One Book, One City

Assistant Historic Sites Director Jessica Sowell in front of a set drawing from the 2010 Coen Brothers True Grit movie on display at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot. (Source: KTRE Staff)

'True Grit', by Charles Portis is the selected novel for One Book, One City. Free copies are available at the Nacogdoches Public Library. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Assistant Library Director Crystal Hicks plans to make the One Book, One City an annual October program at the Nacogdoches Public Library. (Source: KTRE Staff)

In Nacogdoches, you'll find lots of residents reading the same book during the month of October.

They're participating in, “One Book, One City,” a literacy initiative for all ages. It’s also why John Wayne’s Rooster Cogburn character popping up all over town.

"We looked at 'True Grit' as something that would appeal to a wide audience,” said Crystal Hicks, the assistant library director. “We've gotten a lot of great feedback."

The Nacogdoches Public Library is giving away free copies of Charles Portis' novel. Throughout October numerous events will coincide with the city-wide read.

"The notion is that no two people read the same book, so everybody brings their own interpretation to what they're reading and what they're experiences are,” Hicks said.

Undoubtedly, someone will ask, “Is the book better than the subsequent two movies?”

"This is my favorite,” said Jessica Sowell, the City of Nacogdoches’ assistant historic site manager. “This is the final sketch of Rooster Cogburn's room.”

Sowell started with a Google search that led her to Gregory Hill, the set illustrator on the 2010 Coen brothers “True Grit.” She e-mailed him and before long had what it takes for a month-long “True Grit” exhibit at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot.

"He was very gracious, said yes,” Sowell said. “He contacted the production company for us and said, 'Here's all our sketches, make a display, and let us know what you need.'"

Additional One Book, One City collaborations will take place Saturday at the annual Pioneer Day at the Durst Taylor House, but watch out for the ornery Rooster Cogburn.

"Rooster Cogburn has been spotted a lot of places around town, so we are hoping he will be there tomorrow,” Sowell said.

On Saturday, “True Grit” spottings will show up at the Nacogdoches Farmers Market Fall Fling,

Pioneer Day and possibly even the Stephen F. Austin State University Plant Sale. Then Saturday night, a “True Grit” deal me in card night with period dress and food will take place at the Stone Fort museum, which was formerly a saloon back in the day.

