Lufkin gives up first half lead, falls to #9 The Woodlands

The Special Response Team with Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.More >>
The Special Response Team with Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.More >>
In Nacogdoches you'll find lots of residents reading the same book during the month of October. They're participating in, “One Book One City,” a literacy initiative for all ages.More >>
In Nacogdoches you'll find lots of residents reading the same book during the month of October. They're participating in, “One Book One City,” a literacy initiative for all ages.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was scammed out of $8,000 who called him and said his son needed bail money.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was scammed out of $8,000 who called him and said his son needed bail money.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
Brookshire Brothers #81 (Deli), Brookshire Brothers #81, Gammis, Brookshire Brothers (Meat Market), Texas Bible College, Bodacious BBQ, Bar H Smokehouse, Coleman's.More >>
Brookshire Brothers #81 (Deli), Brookshire Brothers #81, Gammis, Brookshire Brothers (Meat Market), Texas Bible College, Bodacious BBQ, Bar H Smokehouse, Coleman's.More >>