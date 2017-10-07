Lufkin ISD's Superintendent awarded "Superintendent of the Year"

Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD's Superintendent of Schools, was named Superintendent of the Year at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards convention on Saturday.

According to a statement for Lufkin ISD, Goffney, who was selected from a finalist group of five superintendent's, is the first African-American woman to receive the award since its creation in 1984.

"I am very grateful and incredibly honored to receive this statewide award," said Goffney, in a statement. "What a blessing it is to serve among some of the most outstanding fellow superintendents in Texas. It’s a privilege to work in the Lufkin community where people value public education. This award is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team including a visionary board, unified staff, and great students.”

Scott Skelton, President of the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees, said, "To quote our former board member, the late Stanely New, Dr. Goffney was the right person to hire for such a time as this. We interviewed six people, three men and three women, and we knew without a doubt that she was the one for Lufkin. We look forward to the continued work in the district. We look forward to the continued innovation under her leadership. I am proud of her professionally and proud of her as a woman of faith and family."

The state selection committee conducted interviews with different superintendents at the end of August. The finalists were then interviewed in Dallas on Friday. The interview included questions on the superintendent's advocacy efforts, as well as their view on the importance of all staff members and their contributions to the ISD's success.

As the winning superintendent, Dr. Goffney, will receive a ring from Balfour, the program underwriter, and a cash prize.

