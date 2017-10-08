Low-cost pumpkins sold at Lufkin patch - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Low-cost pumpkins sold at Lufkin patch

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

St. Patrick's Catholic Church and School in Lufkin started their 3rd annual pumpkin patch this week. 

The pumpkin patch featured a variety of different pumpkins, but the main reason this location stands out can be found in their prices. The smallest pumpkins are only 75 cents. 

Principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School, Dr. Martha Lopez-Coleman, said that they keep their prices so low so that low-income families won't have to deny their children the joy of picking out a pumpkin.

The pumpkin patch will be open the entire month of October, on the front lawn of the church. Weekly hours start at 10 o'clock and end at 3.

Funds will go towards the school's scholarship program.

