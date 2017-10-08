Low-cost pumpkins sold at Lufkin patch

St. Patrick's Catholic Church and School in Lufkin started their 3rd annual pumpkin patch this week. The pumpkin patch featured a variety of different pumpkins, but the main reason this location stands out can be found in their prices. The smallest pumpkins are only 75 cents. Principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School, Dr. Martha Lopez-Coleman, said that they keep their prices so low so that low-income families won't have to deny their children the joy of ...More >>
Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD's Superintendent of Schools, was named Superintendent of the Year at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards convention on Saturday.More >>
The Special Response Team with Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.More >>
In Nacogdoches you'll find lots of residents reading the same book during the month of October. They're participating in, “One Book One City,” a literacy initiative for all ages.More >>
