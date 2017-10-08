SFA Gardens hosts seasonal fall plant sale

The Steven F. Austin State University Gardens hosted their seasonal Fall Plant sale.

The large amounts of plants, including Texas-tough, perennials and heirlooms, were contributed by the SFA staff and other volunteers.

According to the SFA Gardens director, Dr. Dave Creach, the selection featured many plants that were new to the market, including the Ball Cyprus and the Montezuma Cyprus.

Creach also added that their selection consisted of mostly trees and wooded plants because those types of plants are best planted during the fall. The fall and subsequent winter months let the root systems settle and get ready for the next summer's droughts.

All of the proceeds went towards funding the SFA Mast Arboretum, PNPC, Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden and Gayla Mize Garden, and educational programs hosted monthly at the gardens.

