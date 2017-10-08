Nacogdoches clergy help bless animals at Banita Creek Park

Multiple Nacogdoches churches united in offering their services for an extra special day for animals across the Deep East Texas. The Humane Society of Nacogdoches County and area clergy held their annual blessing of the animals on Sunday where for a mother/son duo, it was their first time.More >>
Multiple Nacogdoches churches united in offering their services for an extra special day for animals across the Deep East Texas. The Humane Society of Nacogdoches County and area clergy held their annual blessing of the animals on Sunday where for a mother/son duo, it was their first time.More >>
St. Patrick's Catholic Church and School in Lufkin started their 3rd annual pumpkin patch this week. The pumpkin patch featured a variety of different pumpkins, but the main reason this location stands out can be found in their prices. The smallest pumpkins are only 75 cents. Principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School, Dr. Martha Lopez-Coleman, said that they keep their prices so low so that low-income families won't have to deny their children the joy of ...More >>
St. Patrick's Catholic Church and School in Lufkin started their 3rd annual pumpkin patch this week. The pumpkin patch featured a variety of different pumpkins, but the main reason this location stands out can be found in their prices. The smallest pumpkins are only 75 cents. Principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School, Dr. Martha Lopez-Coleman, said that they keep their prices so low so that low-income families won't have to deny their children the joy of ...More >>
Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD's Superintendent of Schools, was named Superintendent of the Year at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards convention on Saturday.More >>
Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD's Superintendent of Schools, was named Superintendent of the Year at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards convention on Saturday.More >>
The Special Response Team with Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.More >>
The Special Response Team with Lufkin Police Department took time, during the first week in October, to practice some maneuvers, that many of them had never experienced in reality.More >>