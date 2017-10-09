Nacogdoches PD: Woman injured man in knife attack

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an incident in which a woman used a knife to injure a man at an apartment complex on Northway Drive Sunday night.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily activity report, the knife assault took place at the Commonwealth Apartments between 9 and 9:26 p.m. Sunday. NPD officers took a report from the victim at Nacogdoches Medical Center.

The alleged assault is being investigated as a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said no arrest had been made in the case as of 12:57 p.m. Monday.

