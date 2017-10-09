Livingston man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler

A 78-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 on October 5 about seven miles east of Livingston.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety that East Texas news obtained Monday, the wreck occurred at about 1:23 p.m.

The preliminary crash report shows that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig was traveling west on Highway 190. Roy Franklin “Frank” Fawbush, of Livingston, was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup east on the wrong side of the road, and his truck hit the front left side of the 18-wheeler and then traveled down the side of the trailer.

Fawbush was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Livingston. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:9 p.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a Georgia man, was not injured in the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the press release.

