Las Vegas native living in Texas organizes fundraiser

Poppy Ayivorh is from Las Vegas, but moved to Texas when her husband was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Ayivorh is now turning her passion, into compassion for those impacted by this tragedy making blankets to sell. 100-percent of the proceeds are going to the shooting victims.

All the funds raised from the sales from October 6 to October 13 will go to the National Compassion Fund.

She said the reason she chose this charity is because it gives the money directly to the victims.

Small blankets are $80, medium blankets are $100 and large blankets are $120.

