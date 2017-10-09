TxDOT: Re-surfacing project on US 59 in Angelina County set to start this week

From the Texas Department of Transportation

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin this week on US 59 North on both north and southbound lanes in Angelina County.

Beginning just north of FM 2021 in Redland, the work will continue to the Angelina River Bridge. Moore Brothers Construction Company, Lufkin, will serve as contractor for the $2.8 million construction project that should be completed in about a month.

This resurfacing is the last step in rehabilitating the roadway since leveling and sealcoating of the roadway have been completed. This final surface is designed to repel water and reduce road noise.

The work will include all lanes of US 59 within the project area and will continue for about 2.6 miles.

“We urge motorists to be cautious and alert as they travel through this work zone,” said Rhonda Oaks, Lufkin District public information officer. “We also ask that you reduce your speed and prepare for possible delays during peak travel hours. This is a very busy roadway and staying alert can sometimes prevent an accident from occurring.”

For information about this construction project and others statewide, visit drivetexas.org or contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.