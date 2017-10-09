Nacogdoches County Historical Foundation will host beefsteak dinner fundraiser

Meat, beer, bread and not much else will be offered at the upcoming beefsteak dinner, which will be hosted by the Nacogdoches County Historical Foundation.

Beefsteak dinners originated in the early 1900s in the northeast United States. They were a time-honored tradition around election time.

The historic fare has been adapted to raise funds for the restoration of the historic Zion Hill Baptist church.

Here's the catch.

"There are no plates. There's no silverware. There's no napkins,” said Jessica Sowell, a assistant historic sites manager for the City of Nacogdoches. “Nothing. All of our diners get a complimentary apron that's printed with Nacogdoches Beefsteak and all of our restaurant partners, so you are supposed to wipe your hands on that. It sounds crazy, I know."

