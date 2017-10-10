Meet the 'Jacks event set for Oct. 24 at Nacogdoches' First United Methodist Church

From Stephen F. Austin State University

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - In anticipation of the 2017-18 Stephen F. Austin men's and women's basketball seasons - which will begin in a little over one month - the Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks, will congregate at First United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, for the 2017 Jack McCullough Meet the `Jacks event hosted by the Nacogdoches Rotary Club.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. All those in attendance will be treated to a dinner of fried fish and will get the opportunity to mix and mingle with the players and coaches of the Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks.

Under the direction of second-year head coach Kyle Keller, the 2017-18 Lumberjacks return four of their five starters and a total of nine letterwinners from a 2016-17 campaign that saw the team post an 18-15 record. Included in that final mark was a 12-6 showing in Southland Conference action which resulted in a runner-up finish in the 13-team league.

SFA also advanced to the postseason for the fifth-straight season by securing a berth in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. In all, 75-percent of the team's scoring returns from last season and included among the returners are 2017 All-Southland Conference Second Team performer TJ Holyfield and a recruiting class that ranks 74th nationally.

With head coach Mark Kellogg leading the way, the Ladyjacks notched the program's first season of 25 or more wins since 2000-01 by rolling to a 25-8 mark in 2016-17. That helped SFA post a fourth-place finish in the Southland Conference and led by Southland Conference Player of the Year Taylor Ross the Ladyjacks advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament title game for the first time since 2014. SFAs' 2016-17 season culminated with a first-round setback to UTRGV in the WBI.

In search of the program's 18th Southland Conference regular season title, SFA returns seven letter winners from last season's squad including starters Kennedy Harris, Stevi Parker and Taylor Jackson.

The Lumberjacks' season will begin in Farmville, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 11 when SFA tangles with Big South foe Longwood at 2:00 p.m. A road trip to Manhattan, Kan., will signal the start of the Ladyjacks' campaign as SFA battles Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.