Health District closes Dollar General store on US 69 north of Lufkin

After the Angelina County & Cities Health District received a complaint, the agency ordered the temporary closure of the Dollar General Store on U.S. Highway 69 north of Lufkin on Oct. 3.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the store was still closed. A sign on the front door read, "Closed by health department."

The ACCHD conducted an inspection on the store, No. 9776, on Oct. 3. The inspection report East Texas News obtained Tuesday indicates that the closure was was the result of a rodent infestation.

"Increase pest control until eliminated," the report stated. "Temporary immediate closure not to exceed 10 days or until corrected. Call for re-opening inspection."

The report also told the store's management to keep records of pest control visits. In addition, the inspection report listed damaged ceiling tiles throughout the store, damaged walls in the bathrooms, and the lack of weather stripping at the store's exit doors. The report also stated that a general clean of all shelving units and floors was needed.

