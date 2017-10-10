Affidavit: Etoile woman tossed purse containing meth out before traffic stop

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office charged a 46-year-old woman with tampering with evidence in connection to allegations that she tossed a purse containing what appeared to be meth out of a car before a traffic stop Monday.More >>
After the Angelina County & Cities Health District received a complaint, the agency ordered the temporary closure of the Dollar General Store on U.S. Highway 69 north of Lufkin on Oct. 3.
In anticipation of the 2017-18 Stephen F. Austin men's and women's basketball seasons - which will begin in a little over one month - the Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks, will congregate at First United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, for the 2017 Jack McCullough Meet the `Jacks event hosted by the Nacogdoches Rotary Club.
It's a moment Lufkin ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney describes as very surreal.
Insurance settlements on flooded out cars are beginning to roll in. Now auto shoppers are out in numbers.
