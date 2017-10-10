Affidavit: Etoile woman tossed purse containing meth out before traffic stop

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office charged a 46-year-old woman with tampering with evidence in connection to allegations that she tossed a purse containing what appeared to be meth out of a car before a traffic stop Monday.

Barbara Lynn Rushing, 46, of Etoile, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating evidence charge and a Class V misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $20,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 14000 block of FM 226 at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Just before the vehicle stopped, someone allegedly tossed a purse out of a window on the passenger side.

The purse was later found to contain “a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine,” the affidavit stated.

When the NCSO deputy spoke to the people in the vehicle, he noticed that tits occupants were acting very nervous. He also noticed several open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

After the deputy got permission to search the vehicle, he found a plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana near Rushing’s belongs, the affidavit stated. Rushing allegedly admitted that the marijuana was hers.

Rushing was arrested at the scene without further incident and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

