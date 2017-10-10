Affidavit: Nacogdoches man confesses to burglary after drug paraphernalia arrest

After deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man for having drug paraphernalia in his car Monday, he allegedly confessed to taking part in a break in at a body shop.

Kenneth Smith, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a a state-jail felony burglary of a building charge, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO patrol deputy stopped a vehicle for a passenger violation at about 6:31 p.m. Monday. When the deputy conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle, he found a grinder that contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a broken glass pipe that contained residue.

After Smith was read his Miranda rights, he allegedly confessed to being involved in a burglary that occurred at an automotive body shop. Smith told the deputy that he was trying to steal gas when he broke into the building, the affidavit stated.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said they are still investigating the burglary to see if there are other suspects in the case.

