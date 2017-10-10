SFA player selected to preseason All-Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin University:

With his junior year now a little more than one month away from beginning, SFA men's basketball forward TJ Holyfield has been named to the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team it was announced by the league office via a press release issued this afternoon. Holyfield is the only junior on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team and SFA's only representative between both the first and second teams.

Entering his first season as an upperclassman, the Albuquerque, N.M., product is coming off of a splendid sophomore campaign in which he led SFA in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Holyfield pumped in 11.7 points per game and ranked ninth among all Southland Conference players by leaping for 7.2 rebounds per tilt. His blocked shot total of 39 was the fifth-best in the Southland and upped his career total to 89 - the fifth-most in program history.

An accurate shooter, Holyfield drilled 52.7-percent of his field goal tries which was the seventh-highest field goal percentage figure among all players in the 13-team league. Through the 'Jacks' 33 games last season Holyfield amassed a team-leading seven double-doubles, five of which came in Southland Conference play.

As a result of his 2015-16 campaign, Holyfield became the first underclassman to lead SFA in both scoring and rebounding since Josh Alexander did so one decade earlier. The last time the 'Jacks retained their leading scorer and rebounder from the previous season was in 2015-16 when Lumberjack great Thomas Walkup entered his senior year.

Holyfield and the rest of the 'Jacks are in the midst of preseason practices leading up to their 2017-18 season opener on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Farmville, Va. SFA is scheduled to take on Big South foe Longwood at 2:00 p.m.

2017-18 Preseason All-Southland Conference Men's Basketball Teams

First Team

Jordan Howard | Central Arkansas | G | Senior | Chandler, Ariz.

Colton Weisbrod | Lamar | F | Senior | Nederland, Texas

Ehab Amin | Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | G | Senior | Alexandria, Egypt

TJ Holyfield | Stephen F. Austin | F | Junior | Albuquerque, N.M.

Jalin Hart | Incarnate Word | G | Senior | Houston, Texas

Second Team

Josh Ibarra | Houston Baptist | C | Senior | Angleton, Texas

Marlain Veal | Southeastern Louisiana | G | Junior | New Orleans, La.

John Dewey III | Sam Houston State | G | Junior | Bronx, N.Y.

Jalone Friday | Abilene Christian | C | Sophomore | Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jaylen Franklin | Abilene Christian | G | Junior | Little Rock, Ark.

-SFA-

2017-18 Season Ticket Information

• Tickets for the 'Jacks' 2017-18 season are on sale now through the SFA athletics ticket office and can be purchased by calling 936-468-JACK. Available season ticket packages include general reserved for $96 and special SFA faculty, staff and Varsity Club season ticket packages set at $48. Single-game tickets are $10 for reserved seating, $7 for general admission and $4 for children ages 8-18 and SFA faculty and staff members with a valid ID. All SFA students with a valid student ID and children ages eight and under will be admitted free of charge to all single games.

2017 Southland Conference Basketball Media Day

• The Southland Conference Basketball Media Day will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 16. All media members are welcome to attend and attendees should enter the Toyota Center at the administrative entrance near the intersection of Clay Street and La Branch Street prior to the event's 9:00 a.m. start.