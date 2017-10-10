Lufkin catering company is first local business to cater Cattle Baron's Ball

For this year's Pineywoods Cattle Barons Gala, Tome' Catering is one of the first local caterers to be selected for the event.

While it was once a dream, it is now reality for owner and head chef Brittany Vinson and her team. Vinson stated throughout the eight years of her catering business, she's always been preparing for the next big thing. Though this is a tall task for the Tome' team, they believe it is also an honor to cater the event.

"It's pretty awesome and just an honor to be one of the first local caterers to get to cater it, and I truly am grateful for Tracy and Robin and the whole committee for giving us the opportunity," Vinson said.

With this catering job Vinson and her team will serve 900 people.

The tickets for the gala on Saturday range from $150 to $225 and will be on sale until this Friday, October 13, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.