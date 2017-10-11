Lufkin PD locates parent of small child found wandering on Fourth Street

All's well that ends well.

Not long after the Lufkin Police Department posted a picture of an officer holding a little boy that was found wandering on 4th Street on its Facebook page, the department updated the post and said the child's parent had been located.

"The parent of the child found by a citizen on Fourth Street has been located," the update stated. "We have no further details to release at this time. Accidents happen."

The child was located by a citizen on Fourth Street just after 1 p.m.

The little boy stayed in the custody of the Lufkin Police Department until his parent was found. The original post stated that they knocked on doors for about an hour with no luck.

Police shared a photo of the boy to their Facebook page in hopes someone would recognize the boy.

