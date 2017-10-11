SH 7 blocked north of US 69 in Angelina County after fatal 2-veh - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

SH 7 blocked north of US 69 in Angelina County after fatal 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler

By Tia Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that State Highway 7 is closed north of U.S. Highway 69 in Angelina County because of a fatal two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup that occurred Wednesday evening.

After the wreck, both vehicles rolled over. The pickup wound up on its roof, and the 18-wheeler ended up on its side.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene said one person died in the wreck. An Angelina County justice of the peace was in route as of 6 p.m. to perform an inquest on the wreck victim.

The SH 7 and US 69 intersection is in the Pollok area of Angelina County.

Motorists are urged to take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

