Officials identify Lufkin man killed in two-vehicle crash near Pollok

A Lufkin man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Pollok Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Texas Highway Patrol said, around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 just east of Lehman Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 7 when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2005 Freightliner semi truck. Both vehicles overturned after the crash.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, identified as Robert Taylor, 24, of Lufkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Highway 7 was shut down north of U.S. Highway 69 in Angelina County following the wreck. All lanes were reopened overnight.

