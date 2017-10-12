Onalaska man agrees to 4 years probation for whacking step-son in head with frying pan

A 43-year-old Onalaska man agreed to four years of probation and a fine of $5,000 Thursday for getting mad at his 14-year-old step-son for forgetting to close a gate and hitting the boy in the head with a frying pan.

Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said that as part of the plea bargain, Absalom Gonzalez pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony injury to a child charge. Gonzalez is also banned from having any contact with the victim and will be required to pay court costs.

Gonzalez was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched out to a home in the 200 block of White Oak Cove in the Yaupon Cove subdivision on Sept. 18. Once he got there, he met with the 14-year-old victim and his mother.

The alleged victim told the PCSO deputy that Gonzalez, his step-father got angry because he didn’t shut the yard gate and assaulted him, the affidavit stated. After the teen ran outside to get away from his step-father, Gonzalez allegedly sneaked around the house and hit the boy in the head with a frying pan, knocking him unconscious.

According to the affidavit, the victim told the PCSO deputy that he woke up to find Gonzalez punching him in the face.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.