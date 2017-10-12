Onalaska man agrees to 4 years probation for whacking step-son in head with frying pan

And now a thank you note. Pineywoods Fair goers, you came through again in providing a successful KTRE Ride-A-Mania Food Drive Wednesday night.More >>
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit in which a white police officer claimed his former chief, who is also white, racially discriminated against him.More >>
A 43-year-old Onalaska man agreed to four years of probation and a fine of $5,000 Thursday for getting mad at his 14-year-old step-son for forgetting to close a gate and hitting the boy in the head with a frying pan.More >>
A Lufkin man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Pollok Wednesday evening.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that State Highway 7 is closed north of U.S. Highway 69 because of an overturned 18 wheeler.More >>
