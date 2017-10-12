KTRE Ride-A-Mania Food Drive collects more than 65 boxes for Nacogdoches food pantries

The canned goods were accepted in exchange for a discount on carnival ride armbands. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Representatives from five food banks in Nacogdoches County pick up their share of 65 boxes collected at the KTRE Pineywoods Food Drive. (Source: KTRE Staff)

And now a thank you note. Pineywoods Fair goers, you came through again in providing a successful KTRE Ride-A-Mania Food Drive Wednesday night.

Thanks to your contributions of canned goods in exchange for a discount on carnival rides, five Nacogdoches County food banks have more on their pantry shelves.

Godtel Ministries, Harvest House, Nacogdoches HOPE, Cushing Food Bank, and Sacred Heart representatives picked up their share of over 65 boxes of canned good.

We couldn't have done it without you and our volunteers.

“Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was here. Nacogdoches High School National Honor Society was here,” said Victoria Hutto, an account executive with KTRE. “Nacogdoches High School Drum Line actually came out and played for us, so we had a bunch of great volunteers. A really great turnout and we want to say thank you to the community for contributing."

The Pineywoods Fair continues through Sunday at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.

