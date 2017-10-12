Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman caused mother to hit her head on ta - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman caused mother to hit her head on table

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Leah Hale (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail) Leah Hale (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old woman Wednesday in connection to allegations that she threw a set of car keys at her mother and caused her to hit her head on a table when she pushed her down.

Leah Marie Hale, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to the elderly charge. Her bail amount has been set at $7,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to the 10000 block of FM 941 to check out a report of an assault. When the deputies got to the scene, they talked to Hale’s 66-year-old mother, who told them she and her daughter got into an argument that turned physical.

The alleged victim told the NCSO deputies that Hale threw a set of car keys at her hand, which caused her pain, the affidavit stated. Then Hale allegedly pushed her mother down and caused her to hit her head on the kitchen table, causing a visible scrape and bruising.

The NCSO deputies saw the injuries to the mother, and the affidavit stated they were consistent with her claim that Hale had assaulted her.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

