Former Hudson ISD teacher who had sex with students agrees to 90 days for DWI

A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had intercourse with at least six high school students pleaded guilty on a DWI charge on Thursday.

Heather Robertson, 39, appeared in an Angelina County court, where she was sentenced to 90 days in jail, along with a $500 fine.

Back in May, Robertson admitted to a Hudson ISD police officer that she had sex with at least four students. Authorities would learn two other teens were involved.

She told the officer she had become a heavy drinker at the time, and would sometimes not remember details of the incidents.

Although the DWI charge is unrelated to the sex with the students conviction, those charges came to light immediately after the DWI arrest.

