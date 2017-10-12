Max, 3-year-old terrier mix loves cuddles and to explore the outdoors

He's been calling the Winnie Berry Humane Society his temporary home, but now he's hoping to find his forever family. He's had a couple of different care-takers, but he was sadly surrendered to the shelter recently.

Max, a 3-year-old terrie mix certainly loves the hugs and kisses.

"He does love to be held and loved on. But he's not so much of the ball and Frisbee type as he is wondering who's been there before him and what new things he can see and find," said Mike Stephens, the executive director at the WBHS.

Max is working now on being fully potty trained and would enjoy a home which offers many hugs, cuddles, and walks to the park.

"He's a little Houdini at times if you put him in the yard. So he needs to go to a household where either he's going to have an escape-proof yard, which is tough to do, or he's going to have quite a lot of attention when he is outside or maybe goes out on a leash," Stephens said.



Max is up for adoption for $80. The animal shelter said the fee includes having Max neutered and vaccinated, which includes rabies shots.

